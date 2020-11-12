County offices taking steps to reduce virus spread

Gage County has no plans of yet to require masks for entry of the courthouse, while nearby Jefferson and Thayer counties have each adopted mask mandates to enter the buildings.
Erich Tiemann, chairman of the Gage County Board of Supervisors, said the issue will likely be brought up at the board meeting next week, but there are currently no plans to institute a similar requirement in Beatrice.
“Sure, it’s going to come up for discussion, but as of right now the latest we’ve heard from the governor is he’s not in support of mask mandates,” Tiemann said. “People are encouraged to wear them. It’s easier to encourage than to mandate them.
“You’re not going to stop a pandemic by doing any one thing. It will be mainly trying to be cautious. We can’t be in fear of it. It’s going to impact a lot of people. Think of your neighbors and try to wash your hands and stay apart, but we still want people to live their lives.”
Not having a mandate doesn’t mean the recent spike in COVID-19 cases hasn’t provoked some changes at the county level.
Tiemann said the sheriff’s office is limiting foot traffic after several cases were confirmed among workers in the office.
Support Local Journalism
Some areas of the courthouse have also taken matters into their own hands to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Temperature checks and masks have been required by some judges to enter the courtrooms on the third floor.
“It’s the judges’ courtrooms so they set their own rules,” said deputy Bryan Davidson, who oversees courthouse security. “In District Court we’re required to do a temperature check and ask them the COVID questions. In County Court, one judge requires everyone to wear a mask and if there gets to be a large number of people who show up, particularly on Tuesday morning when we have arraignments, we’re just having the people who have to be in court in the courtroom and then the others can listen and watch from the screening station.”
Davidson estimated that 80% of people who pass through the screening station on the court floor are already wearing masks when they show up. He added that there haven’t been any issues so far with masks or temperature checks at the station.
The Gage County Clerk’s Office was the only office as of Thursday that required a mask for entry, though employees of other departments are wearing them, as well.
“We wear masks if we’re moving around in the office, but if we’re sitting, we’re six feet apart,” said Donna Munoz, Register of Deeds. “We’re lucky because we have a pretty good sized office and are already six feet apart from each other. As far as the public, in this office I don’t hardly see anybody that we’ve had to say you need to wear a mask.”
While members of the public are not required to wear masks to enter the courthouse, Gage County Emergency Management Director Lisa Wiegand stressed that everyone should and that she would be in favor of a mandate.
“I definitely recommend that masks be mandated, that’s my recommendation,” she said. “Based upon the positivity rate that’s hitting Gage County right now, I highly recommend that everyone mask when you’re in public and can’t practice the six foot social distancing.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.