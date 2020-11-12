County offices taking steps to reduce virus spread

“It’s the judges’ courtrooms so they set their own rules,” said deputy Bryan Davidson, who oversees courthouse security. “In District Court we’re required to do a temperature check and ask them the COVID questions. In County Court, one judge requires everyone to wear a mask and if there gets to be a large number of people who show up, particularly on Tuesday morning when we have arraignments, we’re just having the people who have to be in court in the courtroom and then the others can listen and watch from the screening station.”

Davidson estimated that 80% of people who pass through the screening station on the court floor are already wearing masks when they show up. He added that there haven’t been any issues so far with masks or temperature checks at the station.

The Gage County Clerk’s Office was the only office as of Thursday that required a mask for entry, though employees of other departments are wearing them, as well.

“We wear masks if we’re moving around in the office, but if we’re sitting, we’re six feet apart,” said Donna Munoz, Register of Deeds. “We’re lucky because we have a pretty good sized office and are already six feet apart from each other. As far as the public, in this office I don’t hardly see anybody that we’ve had to say you need to wear a mask.”