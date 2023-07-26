Gage County officials approved a permit this week that will allow for a swine operation in northeastern Gage County.

The County Board of Supervisors approved the permit for the swine operation during it’s Wednesday meeting after around three hours of discussion and public comments.

Last week, the Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission held a second hearing on a special use permit for the proposed operation, which around 30 people attended. The commission ultimately approved the permit, sending it to the County Board for final approval.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Lisa Wiegand recapped the planning and zoning hearing, where the permit was advanced with three conditions. Those conditions included a requirement that rows of trees be planted around the operation, manure must be injected unless there’s a critical situation and there be three wells at the site.

“As we go back through the process, due process takes time,” Wiegand said. “It just doesn’t happen overnight, and it has been a long process for everyone.”

Planning and Zoning members approved the permit following last week’s public hearing with a vote of 5-1.

The operation would be on ground owned by Dean Otto and operated by Summit Agricultural Group.

The proposed 2,500-animal-unit swine operation has been met with resistance from area residents. During multiple public hearings, they’ve expressed concern about road usage, the smell and potential water shortage issues.

Otto told the board smell wouldn’t be an issue with the operation.

“Where I live there are five hog buildings, two outside lagoons, one mile south of me,” he said. “We do not have an issue with the smell. Whoever runs them does a very nice job. From them in last few years, less than ¼ mile south there’s been one new house built. You go southwest there’s been another new house built, another ½ mile there’s been a third house built within this hog facility. It does not hurt where people want to live. If you want to live someplace, you’re going to live someplace.”

Ivy Bloom, who lives between Pickrell and Adams, expressed concern over the smell of the operation and its impact on her century-old home she’s worked to restore.

“I live in the vicinity of this, I know we’re going to smell raw sewage, that’s what it is,” she said. “I’m not going to be consoled by the fact that people tell me the technology is so great you’re not going to smell it. We’re going to be able to smell it. It’s raw sewage.”

The County Board ultimately approved the permit 5-2, with members Eddie Dorn and Don Schuller voting in opposition.