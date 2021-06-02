County officials discuss absence of Memorial Day flags

While Sunland residents remembered those who gave their lives while serving, many noticed one Gage County tradition was absent this year from Memorial Day.

A display of American flags traditionally lines the block of the Gage County Courthouse, leaving many to question why the flags were not set up this year.

The Gage County Board of Supervisors addressed those concerns during Wednesday’s regular meeting.

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said organizers feared a chance of rain could damage the flags, and decided not to display them.

He requested that community members keep in mind the flags at the courthouse are burial flags that hold a special meaning, and are more prone to rain damage.

“It is a burial flag. If it gets rained on the colors will bleed,” Tiemann said. “They cannot be used outdoors in rain events. All of us were sad. That looks beautiful when you drive through town and see all the flags flying. At the same time, I would ask everyone to please have some respect for those burial flags.”

Courthouse Building and Grounds manager Dave Jones said there are around 320 total flags between the courthouse and Veterans Memorial Park.