County officials discuss property valuations

Some Gage County property owners may be in for a shock when they receive their valuation notice this week.

Valuations went out on Wednesday, the same day County Assessor Patricia Milligan briefed the Board of Equalization on recent trends in property sales.

Like many communities, residential sales in Gage County have skyrocketed in the last 1 ½ years, resulting in challenges to set valuations accurately.

“I think people are conscious of what’s going on, it’s just going to be rough for a little while,” said board chairman Erich Tiemann. “In some areas more than others. Agland has been really aggressively going up the last few years. This year that stabilized. Residentials have gone up fairly aggressively now. Acreages have skyrocketed.”

Milligan said in many cases, county assessors are not even allowed to raise valuations enough to reflect recent sales.

“Beatrice is about a 12% increase across the board,” Milligan said. “All the other towns we looked at individually. One thing that’s very interesting… We applied the appreciation that we studied and we can’t even get the (valuations) up to what they’re selling for.”

Board member Dave Swavely said it’s apparent to those who watch home sales in the area that property is selling significantly higher than its appraised value, resulting in increased valuations.

“When I walk, I look at houses that have just come up for sale in my neighborhood,” he said. “I watch what they sell for, and there was a place up there appraised at $187,000 and sold for $327,000. How are you going to justify that?”

Milligan said in a good market you would expect a valuation increase of 3-5% if a property is taken care of, but in some instances property valuations are now set at $100,000 less than they’re selling for.

“It’s really been fast,” she said. “We go back two years on residential but go forward, too, and see what they’re doing. It may not be in our study, but we’re looking to see where they’re still trending. What has happened the last year and a half were bidding wars. In my world, you used to have the 80-20 where you had to put 20% down. Interest rates were definitely low, but there’s just no rhyme or reason.”

Milligan added she fears for some of the home buyers in the future, who are taking on too much debt to own a home.

“I know what I think is going to happen, we’re going to be right where we used to be and people can’t afford it,” she said. “They’re going to see their house payment be too much, they didn’t plan for that rainy day. With the insurance and taxes on top of them, it could be a problem.”

