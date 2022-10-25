County’s Risk Management Program honors Dawn Hill

LINCOLN – Gage County Clerk Dawn Hill was named Contact Person of the Year by the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA). NIRMA is Gage County’s property, liability and workers’ compensation coverage and risk management services provider.

The honor was bestowed on Hill during an awards banquet held in conjunction with the annual NIRMA membership conference on Oct. 20-21 in Kearney for officials and employees in Nebraska counties and related public agencies that participate in the self-insurance pooling program.

NIRMA asks each of its members to designate a contact person as the member's primary liaison to the staff that serve the NIRMA program. Hill distinguished herself from over one hundred contact persons statewide through her timely communication and collection of detailed information when needed to process Gage County’s claims, by consistently keeping the county's records up to date, and assisting with other essential functions.

Each year NIRMA selects as recipients of its annual awards certain members and individual public officials who demonstrate a commitment to reducing potential risks, liability exposures and claim costs, and who take positive steps to ensure public health and safety.

NIRMA is Nebraska’s first risk management and self-insurance program for county governments and county-related public agencies. Today, NIRMA serves 83 counties and 24 associated public entities. Gage County joined the program in 1997.