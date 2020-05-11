County set to re-open

Residents of Gage County may be able to get a haircut and have dinner inside a restaurant sooner than expected.
A social media post from Public Health Solutions, the district health department that covers Gage, Saline, Fillmore, Jefferson and Thayer counties, issued Monday said that Gov. Pete Ricketts has approved a partial re-opening of services within the district.
A new directed health measure (DHM) for the Public Health Solutions district would begin on May 18 and allow for the reopening of salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, massage therapy services and dining room services at restaurants with some restrictions. The new DHM will also change guidelines for childcare centers, increasing the number of children allowed in a room to increase from 10 to 15.
Also, Ricketts on Monday said the state will provide additional guidance for youth baseball and softball this summer with practices allowed to begin June 1 and games allowed to begin on June 18. Guidelines will include limiting fans to household members only using their own chairs and allowing players to spread out in the bleachers instead of being confined in dugouts. Teams will also be asked to limit cases of players sharing equipment. Ricketts said baseball and softball were selected over other sports because they involve limited contact.
Gage County had an additional COVID-19 case reported as of Monday morning. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Gage County has now had 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
No details about the latest case were provided.
Lincoln officials reported 17 more COVID-19 cases Monday morning.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said in a news release that the new cases brought the county's total to 624 on Monday morning, up from 607 on Sunday.
Officials did not release any information about the additional cases.
The increase comes as local pandemic-related restrictions start to ease in many areas of the state including Lincoln. Beauty salons, massage providers and tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen on Monday in Lincoln, and restaurants can reopen their dining rooms with reduced capacity.
Meanwhile, in Gage County, which falls under the coverage of Public Health Solutions, restrictions will remain in place until the end of May. Officials haven’t said discussed what restrictions might stay in place, if any, beginning in June.
Saline County, which also falls under Public Health Solutions coverage area, has 349 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Johnson County and Jefferson County have 5 and 4 cases, respectively.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 8,315 positive cases from a total of 46,314 who have been tested. The state has had 98 Covid-19 related deaths as of Monday afternoon.
