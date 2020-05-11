County set to re-open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents of Gage County may be able to get a haircut and have dinner inside a restaurant sooner than expected.

A social media post from Public Health Solutions, the district health department that covers Gage, Saline, Fillmore, Jefferson and Thayer counties, issued Monday said that Gov. Pete Ricketts has approved a partial re-opening of services within the district.

A new directed health measure (DHM) for the Public Health Solutions district would begin on May 18 and allow for the reopening of salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, massage therapy services and dining room services at restaurants with some restrictions. The new DHM will also change guidelines for childcare centers, increasing the number of children allowed in a room to increase from 10 to 15.

Also, Ricketts on Monday said the state will provide additional guidance for youth baseball and softball this summer with practices allowed to begin June 1 and games allowed to begin on June 18. Guidelines will include limiting fans to household members only using their own chairs and allowing players to spread out in the bleachers instead of being confined in dugouts. Teams will also be asked to limit cases of players sharing equipment. Ricketts said baseball and softball were selected over other sports because they involve limited contact.