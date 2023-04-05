The Gage County Board of Supervisors discussed proposed regulations for commercial solar energy generation during its regular meeting Wednesday.

The proposed regulations were approved by the Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission last month. With the commission’s approval, they were sent to the County Board for final approval. The board typically doesn’t take action at the same meeting as the public hearing, and will likely vote on the proposed solar regulations at a future meeting.

Gage County Planning and Zoning Administrator Lisa Wiegand said the commission started researching solar regulations in 2018. The process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was also put on hold as the commission focused on wind regulations, which have been approved.

“County zoning can have a significant impact on any kind of development,” she said. “The process of working through zoning and how land can be used, whether it’s restrictive in some cases or prohibitive, or whether it’s enhancing opportunities, that’s why we do zoning.”

A total of eight people spoke at Wednesday’s hearing, which lasted for an hour.

Larry Allder of rural Corltand thanked the commission for its work on the regulations, but said the setback regulations don’t go far enough.

“As far as the setbacks, I’ve always said the setbacks for these industrial projects need to be measured from the non-participating property line, dwelling or no dwelling,” he said. “The setbacks that the Planning and Zoning Commission have set for non-participating properties without a dwelling, I feel are not enough to protect those properties.”

Others in attendance raised concerns regarding fires, hazardous chemicals in the solar panels and training for area fire departments to know how to properly respond to fires involving solar panels.

Don Ferneding, President of the Friends of Homestead National Historical Park group, raised concern regarding the viewshed of the National Park Service site west of Beatrice.

“We do believe in the need for renewable energy,” he said. “But we also must protect our National Parks and leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of all citizens and the education of children, not only for this generation, but for all generations to come.”

Jerry Enns, engineering manager for Norris Public Power, spoke at the hearing to discuss a proposed solar farm as part of an agreement between Norris and TPI.

The 1 megawatt or less solar arrays would sit on 7-10 acres in southern Gage County. He added that Norris wanted to participate in the program because TPI allows them to lock in a rate for the generated power for the next 35 years without an increase.

“We always look for ways to save our customers some money,” he said. “Norris had heard about a project in southeast Kansas that was done by a solar company called Today's Power Inc. (TPI). They work with some electric coops in that area to install these solar arrays. What Norris was interested in was that we could purchase the power from TPI at a fixed rate over the solar project, which runs from 25 years with two five-year extensions possible.”

The proposed regulations initially included three classes of solar energy generation, though a fourth class was added by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Class 1 is for small operations of up to 100 kilowatts. Those require administration approval rather than a special use permit, must be on a lot or parcel that’s at least three acres and there’s no setback requirement from participating dwellings. Participating properties are those where owners have solar panels or partnerships with energy companies to use their property, while nonparticipating properties and landowners are those with no agreements with people or companies that have solar panels.

Class 2 is classified as commercial solar generation, and requires a special use permit. It’s defined as generating 101 kilowatts to 1 megawatts, and requires a three-acre parcel site, setback of 75 feet from the center of the road, 75 feet from nonparticipating landowners, and no setback from participating dwellings. Class 2 also requires ⅛ mile setbacks from nonparticipating dwellings, and ¼ mile setbacks for churches, schools, natural resources districts, National Park Service sites, platted subdivisions and platted villages.

Class 3 commercial solar operations are those that generate 1-2 megawatts. These operations would require 10 acres, maintain the same 75 feet setback from the center of roads, and come with a 150 feet setback from nonparticipating properties. The setbacks increase to ¼ mile from nonparticipating dwellings, and ½ mile for churches, schools, natural resources districts, National Park Service sites, platted subdivisions and platted villages.

Class 4 operations would require 20 acres, maintain a 75 feet setback from the center of roads, and come with an 1/8th mile setback from nonparticipating properties. The setbacks are ½ mile from nonparticipating dwellings, and ¾ miles for churches, schools, natural resources districts and National Park Service sites. The setback remains at ½ mile for platted subdivisions and platted villages.

There are currently no regulations in place for commercial solar energy generation.

Last June, the Gage County Board of Supervisors voted to put an indefinite moratorium on special use permits for commercial solar energy until a set of regulations are in place.

The moratorium is to prevent any projects from starting before those regulations are in place.