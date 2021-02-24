Couple celebrates 66th wedding anniversary at Samaritan Springs

The two got married in Loveland on Valentine’s Day in 1955. Dean is now 91, and E’Linda is 86.

“Here we are, four sons later…She’s been a good mother to our sons, and it’s still happening,” Dean said.

“I love that he’s fun,” E’Linda said. “He makes me laugh. He’s kind and caring. Just an all-around good guy.”

E’Linda said Samaritan Springs has also well cared for them and helped them stay positive during the past year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. She said her and Dean’s life is starting to return back to normal, as all residents have received their second dose of the vaccine.

“So getting a shot was not a big deal, and I certainly don’t regret getting it,” Dean said. “I feel you owe it to the other people around you to get your shots and try to get it taken care of, so you don’t have to live the way we’ve been living these last few months. I’m a firm believer in the shots. We feel secure here, and that’s why we want to contribute to being secure together.”

“Neither one of us have had any side effects at all,” E’Linda said “A sore arm or anything. I just feel safe and secure knowing that maybe I won’t get it, but more important than that, I won’t endanger my grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”