Couple celebrates 66th wedding anniversary at Samaritan Springs

The month of love was extra sweet to two residents of Good Samaritan Springs in Beatrice, as Dean and E’Linda Thornburg recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Samaritan Springs helped the two celebrate their special day by coordinating a meal in the formal dining room. The two had steak, baked potatoes, wine and pie.
“We were treated like royalty…Just a couple of days before that, we had kind of been disappointed because we weren’t going to get to go out and celebrate our anniversary, and here it was all taken care of for us,” E’Linda said.
E’Linda said the two met when she traveled from Loveland, Colo., to Beatrice to visit her sister. She went on a hayrack ride caroling around town, and Dean was driving the tractor.
“He remembers me as somebody new that had big, white earmuffs,” E’Linda recalled.
A couple of years later, Dean joined the air force and was stationed in Denver. E’Linda’s sister told him to go to her parent’s house in Loveland for a free home cooked meal.
“I went with the free meal, and Dean’s been paying for that meal ever since,” E’Linda said.
Dean said the two went on a handful of dates before he was deployed to Japan for 30 months, and when he came back, they “punched resume” on their relationship. He said he liked that E’Linda put up with him, that he was impressed with her faith in God, and thought that she would be a good mother of his future kids.
The two got married in Loveland on Valentine’s Day in 1955. Dean is now 91, and E’Linda is 86.
“Here we are, four sons later…She’s been a good mother to our sons, and it’s still happening,” Dean said.
“I love that he’s fun,” E’Linda said. “He makes me laugh. He’s kind and caring. Just an all-around good guy.”
E’Linda said Samaritan Springs has also well cared for them and helped them stay positive during the past year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. She said her and Dean’s life is starting to return back to normal, as all residents have received their second dose of the vaccine.
“So getting a shot was not a big deal, and I certainly don’t regret getting it,” Dean said. “I feel you owe it to the other people around you to get your shots and try to get it taken care of, so you don’t have to live the way we’ve been living these last few months. I’m a firm believer in the shots. We feel secure here, and that’s why we want to contribute to being secure together.”
“Neither one of us have had any side effects at all,” E’Linda said “A sore arm or anything. I just feel safe and secure knowing that maybe I won’t get it, but more important than that, I won’t endanger my grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”
E’Linda said Samaritan Springs is starting to allow guests again, and her and Dean recently got to meet their great-grandchild that was born in September.
“It’s just great,” E’Linda said.
As for their secret to a long, happy marriage, E’Linda said they’ve always loved each other and shared in their faith.
“I think we got married thinking it’s for life, which maybe the young people now don’t,” E’Linda said. “It’s just been a good ride.”
“I think we’re quite understanding of each other,” Dean said. “We disagree sometimes, but a kiss goodnight works good.”