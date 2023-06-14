The Nebraska Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons are now available.

Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan said the coupons were available only by registering at a local Senior Center.

“Please make plans to register for your coupons on one of these dates,” he said. “Coupons will not be available later.”

Registration at the Beatrice Senior Center is Wednesday, June 14 from 9-11:30 a.m. and Thursday, June 15 from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Next week on Tuesday, June 20 from 1-3 p.m. and Wednesday, June 21 from 1-3 p.m.

The Fairbury Senior Center will be hosting registration on Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Seniors must attend in person or make prior arraignments.

There is an income limit of $26,973 for an individual or $36,482 for a household and a maximum of one booklet per household for the program.

Any questions should be directed to the local Senior Center or the Blue River Area Agency on Aging at (402) 223-1376.

The coupons are redeemable at the Beatrice Farmers Market which happens every Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. at 318 N. Sixth St. in Beatrice.