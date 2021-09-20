Court of Appeals reverses Beatrice woman's meth conviction

The officer's body camera showed him asking for her driver's license and vehicle registration, then doing a records check in his cruiser. He gave her a warning for failing to stop and a ticket because her vehicle registration was expired.

About 10 minutes into the stop, he handed her the citation to sign and explained her options in handling it, then she handed the ticket back signed.

While putting Thompson's copy of the ticket together with her documents so she could be on her way, he asked if she had anything illegal in her car, and she said no.

"At this time, he was still positioned within the threshold of the open driver's side door of Thompson's vehicle. As he was handing Thompson her documents, he asked her, 'Do you have any problems if I look in your car to make sure there's nothing illegal in the car?'" Pirtle said.

Thompson said, "No, go ahead. Help yourself."

When he asked her to turn out her pockets, she pulled a small plastic baggie out and upon seeing it said, "That is so not mine."

The residue tested positive for methamphetamine, as did some on a straw that she gave the officer, and Thompson ended up charged with possession.