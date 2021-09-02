Court officials preparing for murder trial

Court officials preparing for a murder trial in Gage County are taking steps to make sure jurors won’t be influenced in the case.
The trail of Brandon J. Long is scheduled to start Sept. 27 and take up to five days.
Long, of Beatrice, faces charges of second-degree murder, a class 1B felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a class 1C felony following the Dec. 30 shooting death of Alex Rader, also of Beatrice.
A hearing was held Wednesday in Gage County District Court, where Long’s attorney, Benjamin Murray, asked the court to prohibit friends and family members of Rader from wearing commemorative buttons or shirts during the trial.
“It’s come to my attention that some members of the victim’s family in this case are possibly planning to attend court and wear commemorative buttons and T-shirts, or something like that,” he said. “I’ve made a motion to exclude anything like that. I believe that it would show bias and possibly prejudice him, the defendant, if they did do that… I believe it just keeps a level playing field.”
Amanda Spracklen-Hogan, chief deputy of the Gage County Attorney’s Office, didn’t oppose the motion, saying she didn’t want the trail to be impacted by such displays.
District Court Judge Rick Schreiner signed the order barring such items, which was expanded to include the exterior of the courthouse at his own request.
“The court has become aware that we’ve had some issues outside the courtroom as well between both families,” he said. “Council should confer with your respective families and inform them of the court’s powers. Based on this exhibit, it appears that there may be some effort to also show support or whatever it may be in the yard, which I assume to be the courthouse grounds… The order you present to me should also prohibit signs, badges and banners, whatever it may be, on the courthouse grounds.”
The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of North 12th Street at around 11:45 p.m., where police found Rader had been shot in the torso one time with a 9mm handgun.
He was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital and died a short time later.
The shooting occurred after Long heard someone outside his residence. Long's girlfriend and a 2 year old were inside the residence at the time.