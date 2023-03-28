The City of Beatrice hosted an open house on the Court Street Corridor project at the City Auditorium on Monday evening.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the city has been working on this project for several years.

“In 2011 we had a masterplan to reroute the highway to Market Street and it has set dormant for a while,” he said. “We’ve heard some renewed interest from the public. What we heard was “this is great, but what are you going to do for Court Street?

“This study is about Court Street and what we can do to make it more pedestrian friendly and beautify it if the highway was moved?”

This was the first public meeting to gain community input. Olsson Associates, an engineering firm, was present at the open house gathering input from attendees.

Engineer Jon G. Olsen said the consulting firm did a traffic study nearly a decade ago.

“There were two options with that study,” he said. “Keeping signal lights or putting in roundabouts. The roundabouts moved traffic better and cost a little less.

“Now we’re getting ideas from the public on what they want to see. We’ll put together a plan from what we’ve learned here today with a cost estimate.”

Tempelmeyer said the cost would be a determining factor in how the project would move forward.

Another public meeting is planned for May to display the plan. A final master plan will be presented in approximately July.

Councilman Terry Doyle said the planning for this project started when he was working as the city administrator.

“We did a comprehensive plan at the time I was working as a city administrator that included this project,” he said. “This is the first step in bringing this project back and deciding if we’re going to do this or not. It’s a lot of work, effort and money. We’ve never made it beyond this step in the process before.”

Doyle said hopes that there will be a yes or no vote with the council to move forward with the plan.

He noted if the plan was to move forward he was interested in mediating with the downtown business owners regarding their concerns.

Main Street Executive Director Michael Sothan said having a conversation about our future especially the downtown is something he is always excited about.

“The future for downtown Beatrice has many different potential paths,” he said.

“In some ways we’ve had this conversation in the past, but we’re bringing in new information. Our hope is that we can look at things in a more complete way.”

Sothan said he believes the new plan will address how to improve on the aesthetics of downtown, but how will that be managed with traffic, construction, parking and maintain the visibility of the businesses.

“We’re trying to balance being a destination and being a highway corridor.”