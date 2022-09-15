Courthouse maintenance project underway

Work to clean and restore a northern section of the Gage County Courthouse is underway.

The County Board of Supervisors in July approved the $139,313 contract to repoint the entire north elevation, including two chimneys, gable and returns at the east elevation.

Masonry Construction began work this month, and the section of repairs is expected to take around two months.

“They are anticipating close to two months of work on it,” said Courthouse Building and Grounds Manger Dave Jones at a recent County Board of Supervisors meeting. “Hopefully we have a nice, long fall.”

This is the 11th phase of the project, which began several years ago and is considered routine maintenance for the historic building.

The proposal states the project will consist of complete sandstone repointing, including removal of all mortar joints. The joints will be cleaned out and repointed.

It also states the north chimney stones are very deteriorated, and will be repointed as much as possible.

The project should not impact visitors to the courthouse since it’s focused on the north side, while the entrances are on the south and east sides of the building.