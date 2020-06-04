Courthouse work wrapping up

A project to repair a section of the Gage County Courthouse that has been ongoing for several weeks is nearly completed.
Masonry Construction has been making exterior repairs to the courthouse for around three weeks after the project was delayed from last fall.
Courthouse building and grounds manager Dave Jones said the project has been ongoing for years, and sections of the building are renovated one at a time.
Much of the work is to remove a sealer that was placed on the stone building several decades ago.
“Years ago they used to think it was a good thing to waterproof sandstone. Now they realize that moisture is trying to get out and what it does is pop off the surface where that waterproofing was,” he explained. “We want to prevent any more of that from going on and repair the stuff that did pop off. Then they’re repointing the mortar joints, which is routine maintenance.”
Additionally, Jones said the coating being removed has left water stains over the years. A major part of the project is to ensure the historic building maintains its original look.
“The hardest part is always matching the color,” Jones said. “Each stone is a different color and I think each stone kind of reflects the light differently. They’re still going to go up there and dye some of those areas to get it as close as they can, but I’m really pleased with the work.”
The $43,313 agreement approved last fall was for work to the southeast portion of the building.
Similar work has been done to other sections of the building over the last five years.
Jones added that with the building being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic for much of the time the work was being done, disruptions from the work were kept to a minimum.
“Courts were still going on while they were closed down, but they’ve been really good when we had court and they would just stop at that time,” Jones said. “They’re used to this building and know we have to conduct business so they work around our schedules.”
Jones added the north side and tower of the courthouse will likely be the next sections to be worked on.
