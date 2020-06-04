Courthouse work wrapping up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A project to repair a section of the Gage County Courthouse that has been ongoing for several weeks is nearly completed.

Masonry Construction has been making exterior repairs to the courthouse for around three weeks after the project was delayed from last fall.

Courthouse building and grounds manager Dave Jones said the project has been ongoing for years, and sections of the building are renovated one at a time.

Much of the work is to remove a sealer that was placed on the stone building several decades ago.

“Years ago they used to think it was a good thing to waterproof sandstone. Now they realize that moisture is trying to get out and what it does is pop off the surface where that waterproofing was,” he explained. “We want to prevent any more of that from going on and repair the stuff that did pop off. Then they’re repointing the mortar joints, which is routine maintenance.”

Additionally, Jones said the coating being removed has left water stains over the years. A major part of the project is to ensure the historic building maintains its original look.