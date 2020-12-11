COVID -19 cases surpass 4,000 in southeast Nebraska

Public Health Solutions’ district in southeast Nebraska surpassed 4,000 total cases of COVID-19 this week.

The department released its weekly figures on Friday, and the five counties it serves reported 383 new cases from the last week, bringing the running total to 4,234.

In the last week there have been 171 new cases in Gage, 79 in Jefferson, 84 in Saline, 24 in Fillmore and 25 in Thayer counties.

Running totals by county are now 1,519 cases in Gage, 455 in Jefferson, 1,598 in Saline, 372 in Fillmore and 290 in Thayer counties.

There have been 30 confirmed deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic, with five additional death certificates pending.

Public Health Solutions’ risk dial elevated slightly this week, and is in the “severe” risk category.

All but one county saw a decrease in positivity rate of testing during the week.

The rate climbed from 39.5% to 45.9% in Jefferson County, while it fell from 47.6% to 44.1% in Gage, 41.2% to 33.3% in Fillmore, 45.3% to 34.2% in Saline and 38.6% to 35.7% in Thayer counties.