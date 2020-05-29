COVID-19 case confirmed in Thayer County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Thayer County.

Public Health Solutions reported the case Thursday evening, stating the patient is a female in her 60s who is now self-isolating at home.

A contact investigation is underway to identify close contacts of the individual that may have been exposed to the virus. Individuals exposed to COVID-19 are asked to self-quarantine to avoid further spread of the virus.

PHS is asking everyone to take precautions when out in the community. This includes vigilant hand hygiene and wearing a mask or face covering when in public.

“This pandemic is not over and all of us need to minimize our risk of exposure whenever possible” states Kim Showalter, PHS Health Director.

Thayer County has the lowest case total in Public Health Solutions’ district. There have been 44 in Gage County, 478 in Saline County, six in Jefferson County and five in Fillmore County.

