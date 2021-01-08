COVID-19 case numbers fall in area

The weekly number of new COVID-19 cases fell again this week, with Public Health Solutions reporting 132 new cases in southeast Nebraska.

By county, the organization reported in the last week there have been 50 new cases in Gage, 37 in Saline, 14 in Jefferson, 14 in Fillmore and 17 in Thayer counties.

The highest weekly number of confirmed cases for Gage County, alone, was 203 during the second week of November, one week before area health officials enacted a mask mandate for Beatrice. Last week there were 144 new cases across the entire district, and there were 183 cases the week before that.

As the number of new cases decreases, Public Health Solutions lowered its risk dial for the spread of COVID-19. The dial stands on the lower section of “elevated” and borders on “moderate.”

Running totals by county stand at 1,827 cases in Gage, 1,763 in Saline, 559 in Jefferson, 424 in Fillmore and 386 in Thayer counties, for a total of 4,959 cases in the district.

Public Health Solutions reports there have been 41 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in the district, and there are 13 death certificates pending.

Weekly hospitalizations stand at 14.

