COVID-19 case numbers fall in Gage County

Case numbers of COVID-19 fell again in southeast Nebraska, with the fewest total cases reported since last August.

Public Health Solutions released its weekly figures on Friday, which showed a total of 35 new cases across its five county district, down from 45 last week and 37 the week before that.

By county, there were 15 new cases reported in Gage, 12 in Saline, three in Jefferson, three in Thayer and two in Fillmore counties.

The announcement brings the running total for the district to 5,517 cases, with 2,045 COVID-19 cases in Gage, 1,902 in Saline, 623 in Jefferson, 472 in Thayer and 475 in Fillmore counties.

The health organization’s risk dial for the area also fell, and is now in the center of the yellow “moderate” risk level.

Public Health Solutions reported a total 46 confirmed deaths in the district that were linked to COVID-19, with 10 additional death certificates pending.

The weekly hospitalization rate this week was at zero.

Earlier this week, Beatrice Community Hospital announced it was expanding its vaccination ability to those 65 and older.