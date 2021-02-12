COVID-19 case numbers fall in southeast Nebraska

COVID-19 cases continue to fall in southeast Nebraska, according to the latest figures from Public Health Solutions.

The health organization announced its weekly figures for COVID-19 cases on Friday, which included a total of 53 new cases in its five-county district.

Gage was the only county to report a double digit number of new cases for the week with 31. Saline reported seven, Jefferson reported nine, Thayer reported three and Fillmore County also reported three new cases.

There have now been 5,400 total cases in the five counties.

By county running totals currently stand at 1,994 cases in Gage, 1,871 in Saline, 612 in Jefferson, 457 in Thayer and 466 in Fillmore counties.

Public Health Solutions risk dial for the spread of COVID-19 increased slightly compared to the previous week, but remans in the yellow “moderate” risk level for spreading the virus.

There have been a total of 45 deaths in the district linked to COVID-19, and there are five death certificates pending.

Public Health Solutions said the weekly hospitalization rate was unavailable Friday.