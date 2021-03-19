COVID-19 case numbers fall in southeast Nebraska

The risk level for contracting COVID-19 fell this week after Public Health Solutions reported 30 new cases in its district.

Public Health Solutions’ risk dial fell to the center of the yellow, “moderate” level, one week after a slight increase.

Of the total 30 cases reported in the last week, 14 were in Gage, 14 were in Saline, one was in Jefferson and one was in Thayer counties. Fillmore County did not have a confirmed case this week.

Running totals by county now stand at 2,085 in Gage, 1,936 in Saline, 625 in Jefferson, 474 in Thayer and 477 in Fillmore counties, bringing the running total for the five-county district to 5,597.

To date, Public Health Solutions has reported there have been 46 deaths linked to COVID-19, and there are 10 death certificates pending. The hospitalization rate is at two patients for the week.

Beatrice Community Hospital is continuing to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for those 65 and older.

Those who meet the age requirement can call the BCH COVID Hotline number at 1-800-859-0240 to schedule an appointment.