COVID-19 case numbers falling in Gage County

Case numbers of COVID-19 fell this week in southeast Nebraska, and fewer than 20 new cases were reported in Gage County.

Public Health Solutions released its weekly figures for the five-county district on Friday.

The organization reported a total of 37 new cases across the district, including 16 cases in Gage, 13 cases in Saline, two cases in Jefferson, four cases in Thayer and two cases in Fillmore counties.

While the lower numbers indicate a positive shift, Public Health Solutions noted that total testing for the district was decreased significantly over the past week. Many TestNebraska sites were closed due to extremely cold temperatures, likely contributing to the low testing numbers.

Gage County this week surpassed 2,000 total cases, with 2,010 cases now reported. Other totals for the area include 1,994 in Saline, 614 in Jefferson, 461 in Thayer and 468 in Fillmore counties, for a running total of 5,437 in the district.

Public Health Solutions’ risk dial for the area fell slightly this week, and is now at the center of the yellow “moderate” risk level.

There have been 46 confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 in the five counties, and 10 additional death certificates are pending.