COVID-19 case numbers increase slightly

Southeast Nebraska saw a slight increase of COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week, with all but one county reporting a higher figure.

According to Public Health Solutions’ weekly report, a total of 45 new cases were reported in its five-county district, compared to 37 the previous week.

There were 20 new cases reported in Gage, six in Jefferson, six in Saline, eight in Thayer and five in Fillmore counties.

Running totals for each county are now at 2,030 in Gage, 620 in Jefferson, 1,890 in Saline, 469 in Thayer and 473 in Fillmore counties, for an overall total of 5,482.

Lisa Wiegand, Gage County Emergency Management Director, noted that testing last week was reduced due to testing sites being closed because of extremely cold weather. The freezing temperatures also delayed vaccinations, as the vaccine didn’t arrive due to the cold.

Wiegand said this week, things are back on track.