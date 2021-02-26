COVID-19 case numbers increase slightly

Southeast Nebraska saw a slight increase of COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week, with all but one county reporting a higher figure.
According to Public Health Solutions’ weekly report, a total of 45 new cases were reported in its five-county district, compared to 37 the previous week.
There were 20 new cases reported in Gage, six in Jefferson, six in Saline, eight in Thayer and five in Fillmore counties.
Running totals for each county are now at 2,030 in Gage, 620 in Jefferson, 1,890 in Saline, 469 in Thayer and 473 in Fillmore counties, for an overall total of 5,482.
Lisa Wiegand, Gage County Emergency Management Director, noted that testing last week was reduced due to testing sites being closed because of extremely cold weather. The freezing temperatures also delayed vaccinations, as the vaccine didn’t arrive due to the cold.
Wiegand said this week, things are back on track.
“As far as the doses, we did make the pickup for last week’s doses (Tuesday) so those were delivered and Beatrice Community Hospital is on target now to do those second immunizations for 90 year olds,” she said. “Allocations will be coming this week, so we’ll make a pickup on that. Essentially, everything now is back on target. The only schedule delays were those from last week that had to be rescheduled.”
The overall positivity rate saw a slight increase over the previous week, increasing from 17.87% to 18.15%. By county, the positivity rate went from 23.88% to 24.1% in Gage, 8% to 20% in Jefferson, 18.84% to 8.11% in Saline, 16% to 24.24% in Thayer and 9.52% to 17.86% in Fillmore counties.
There have been 46 confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19, with 10 death certificates pending.
The weekly hospitalization rate stands at five.
Healthcare providers in the district continue to vaccinate those age 65 years and older, while Public Health Solutions moves through the critical infrastructure groups in 1B as well as those 65 and older who do not have a primary healthcare provider in the district or have a primary provider at all. Vaccination of school personnel is anticipated to begin in March. The Nebraska DHHS Vaccine Registration Portal is live and can be found at https://vaccinate.ne.gov.
Wiegand said another option for receiving a vaccination is through area Walmart stores in the district, though not in Beatrice.
“You’ve heard probably that Walmarts are also participating,” she said. “As far as in our health district, Walmart in Crete and also Fairbury receive 100 doses per week through the federal allocation program. They are not following that same local criteria, that 70-plus.”