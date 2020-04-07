COVID-19 cases in Gage County more than double Tuesday

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gage County more than doubled on Tuesday, according to statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services.
On Tuesday morning, DHHS listed nine confirmed cases in Gage County. By Tuesday evening, the figure had increased to 23, the fifth highest of any county in Nebraska.
Lancaster County has the fourth highest number of confirmed cases with 34.
A press release sent late Tuesday evening from Public Health Solutions explained that 12 of the new cases are residents from an assisted living facility within the county and two are staff members at the facility. Though the facility was not named in Tuesday's press release, it would appear that all 14 cases are related to several cases reported previously within Gage County.
Earlier this week it was announced that five patients at Gold Crest Retirement Assisted-Living Center in Adams and two are staff members were confirmed to have the virus.
A patient in her 90s at the same assisted-living center was Gage County’s first COVID-19 death last week.
The five residents who have since tested positive were moved to a facility in Lincoln, and officials are investigating any contact they may have had with other people.
Public Health Solutions said in the release that it continues to work with the assisted living facility and state health officials to care for the residents. The release noted that enhanced infection control measures and precautions are in place at the facility to protect residents and staff.
Douglas County had the highest confirmed number of cases Tuesday evening with 175, bringing the state total to 478.
There have been 10 deaths in Nebraska as of Tuesday linked to the COVID-19 virus.
