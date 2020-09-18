COVID-19 cluster identified in Fillmore County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A cluster outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified in Fillmore County, where eight additional cases have been confirmed in the last week.

Public Health Solutions said in a press release the organization is conducting contact tracing on all confirmed positive cases and anyone identified as a high-risk contact with a positive case will be called directly and given follow up instructions regarding quarantine.

In addition to the eight Fillmore County cases, in the last week there have been 24 new cases in Gage, 19 in Saline and two in Jefferson counties. No additional positive cases have been identified in Thayer County.

By county, there have now been 184 total cases confirmed in Gage, 681 in Saline, 28 in Jefferson, 47 in Fillmore and 28 in Thayer counties.

These cumulative totals include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic, according to Public Health Solutions.

From Sept. 9-16, Public Health Solutions received 577 lab results. Of those, 53 were positive, 520 were negative and four were inconclusive, for a positivity rate of 9.2%