COVID-19 cluster identified in Jefferson County

Public Health Solutions has reported a small cluster outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County.
The health department that oversees five counties in southeast Nebraska announced that 13 cases have been identified using rapid antigen testing.
“Fully vaccinated individuals have a level of protection from COVID-19 but those at high risk for serious illness should consider taking extra precautions right now, even if you have been fully vaccinated,” Kim Showalter, Public Health Solutions Health Director, said in a press release. “We won’t know until next week if we are seeing a variant identified in the district but we do know the Delta variant is the predominant strain identified across the state at this time. If you have underlying health conditions that put you at increased risk for severe illness, please consider limiting your exposure to large groups of people right now and wear a mask when in public and unable to social distance.”
Confirmatory PCR testing and variant sequencing will be completed early next week.
At this time, the health department is advising individuals who live, work, or travel to Jefferson County and surrounding areas to take extra precautions while in public. These precautions would include wearing a mask if planning to be in groups of people with no ability to social distance, and avoiding large crowds if you are at high risk for serious illness.
As more information is available through contact tracing, there may be other areas of the district experiencing an increase in positive cases associated with this outbreak. Public Health Solutions is working in partnership with Jefferson County Health & Life to quickly test and identify positive cases so that they can begin isolation or quarantine according to CDC guidelines. Public Health Solutions has received only one report of serious illness requiring hospitalization associated with this outbreak.
For assistance finding a COVID-19 vaccine provider, contact Public Health Solutions at 402-826-3880.