COVID-19 cluster identified in Jefferson County

“Fully vaccinated individuals have a level of protection from COVID-19 but those at high risk for serious illness should consider taking extra precautions right now, even if you have been fully vaccinated,” Kim Showalter, Public Health Solutions Health Director, said in a press release. “We won’t know until next week if we are seeing a variant identified in the district but we do know the Delta variant is the predominant strain identified across the state at this time. If you have underlying health conditions that put you at increased risk for severe illness, please consider limiting your exposure to large groups of people right now and wear a mask when in public and unable to social distance.”