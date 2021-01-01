COVID-19 positivity rate increases, weekly case total falls

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in southeast Nebraska fell again this week, though the positivity rate of tests saw an increase.

According to the latest information from Public Health Solutions, there were 144 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the five-county district.

The previous week there were 183, and there were 266 cases the week before that.

By county, this week there were 74 new cases in Gage, 12 in Jefferson, 29 in Saline, 23 in Thayer and six in Fillmore counties. Gage County had one more case than the previous week.

Saline and Fillmore counties saw a decrease in the positivity rate of tests, while there were increases in the remaining three.

The positivity rate for the week stands at 44.8% for Gage, 35.2% for Jefferson, 29.5% for Saline, 51.1% for Thayer and 22.2% for Fillmore counties.

Public Health Solutions reported there was one confirmed death associated with COVID-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0