COVID-19 related deaths reported in area
COVID-19 related deaths reported in area

An area health organization has reported confirmed deaths in the area linked to COVID-19.

Public Health Solutions reported on Thursday the confirmation of six COVID-19 related deaths in the district over the past two weeks.

The ages of the deceased range from 33-94 years old, five males and one female. Records show two of the individuals had been fully vaccinated and four were unvaccinated, a press release stated.

“Hospitals within our district, like all hospitals across the state, are filling up,” Kim Showalter, PHS health director said in a press release. “Many are experiencing not only higher numbers of COVID patients, but also other critical conditions requiring higher levels of care. Vaccination is a personal choice and we respect that. Protecting yourself, your family, and those in your community from becoming severely ill is also a personal choice. We urge all eligible residents in the district to become vaccinated. This is the best protection against becoming severely ill and requiring hospitalization if exposed to COVID-19.”

Public Health Solutions reported that currently, 44.63% of the district has been fully vaccinated. To find vaccination sites near you, please call PHS at 402-826-3880.

