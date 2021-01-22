COVID-19 risk dial increases slightly

After several weeks of drops, the risk dial for the spread of COVID-19 in southeast Nebraska increased this week.

Public Health Solutions’ risk dial for the five-county area increased within the “elevated” orange risk level. Last week it bordered on the yellow “moderate” level.

All counties except for Thayer saw increases in positivity rates and most counties saw an increase in positive cases, while Public Health Solutions reported that testing remains steady and available in the district.

This week there were 53 new cases in Gage, 39 in Saline, 18 in Jefferson, 25 in Thayer and 16 in Fillmore counties, for a total of 151 new cases.

The district now has a total of 5,247 cases. By county, there have been 1,926 COVID-19 cases in Gage, 1,833 in Saline, 595 in Jefferson, 437 in Thayer and 456 in Fillmore counties.

The overall positivity rate for the district went from 28.7% to 29.2%. The rate by county went from 27.7% to 29.8% in Gage, 31% to 31.6% in Jefferson, 20.8% to 22.2% in Saline, 42.6% to 34.7% in Thayer and 37.2% to 47% in Fillmore counties.

A vaccine registration is available on Public Health Solutions’ website, though people do not need to register to get a vaccination. The registration is a tool for Public Health Solutions to determine numbers of individuals interested and to share the lists with local healthcare providers as they prepare for vaccine clinics.

