COVID-19 risk dial increases slightly

The risk level for spreading COVID-19 increased slightly in southeast Nebraska this week, according to Public Health Solutions.

The health organization released its weekly report Friday, which included a slight shift in the risk dial. It is now in the center of the yellow “moderate” range.

Increasing the risk level comes as 35 total cases were reported in Public Health Solutions’ five county district in the last week, compared to 41 the week before and 30 the week before that.

By county, there were 12 cases reported in Gage, six in Saline, nine in Jefferson, two in Thayer and six in Fillmore counties.

Running totals now stand at 2,110 in Gage, 1,960 in Saline, 636 in Jefferson, 477 in Thayer and 490 in Fillmore counties.

There have been 46 confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 in the district, with 10 death certificates pending.

Public Health Solutions reported there are currently three COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The report comes one week after an announcement that Public Health Solutions was allowing all interested adults to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.