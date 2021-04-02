COVID-19 risk dial increases slightly

The risk level for spreading COVID-19 increased slightly in southeast Nebraska this week, according to Public Health Solutions.
The health organization released its weekly report Friday, which included a slight shift in the risk dial. It is now in the center of the yellow “moderate” range.
Increasing the risk level comes as 35 total cases were reported in Public Health Solutions’ five county district in the last week, compared to 41 the week before and 30 the week before that.
By county, there were 12 cases reported in Gage, six in Saline, nine in Jefferson, two in Thayer and six in Fillmore counties.
Running totals now stand at 2,110 in Gage, 1,960 in Saline, 636 in Jefferson, 477 in Thayer and 490 in Fillmore counties.
There have been 46 confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 in the district, with 10 death certificates pending.
Public Health Solutions reported there are currently three COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The report comes one week after an announcement that Public Health Solutions was allowing all interested adults to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.
Everyone 18 years and older is eligible to schedule an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccination.
The Beatrice Community Hospital Hotline, 1-800-859-0240, will be open for scheduling appointments on Monday and Tuesday, April 5-6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you hear music after pressing Option 1 that means you are on hold and your call is in line waiting to be answered. Callers are encouraged to stay on hold until an operator is able to take your call. Calls on hold are answered on a first-come, first-served basis.
A second option for getting a vaccination is being offered by Public Health Solutions. The organization is offering multiple community clinics throughout the district.
A press release from Public Health Solutions said this includes anyone with or without comorbidities/high-risk medical conditions.
Beginning Monday, April 5, all clinics in the Public Health Solutions district will be scheduled solely through the state registry system (VRAS). To register, please visit vaccinate.ne.gov. After registering, you will get an email notification when it is time to schedule your appointment.
Only individuals who reside in the PHS district are eligible for vaccination at a PHS community clinic.