COVID-19 risk dial lowers for area

Public Health Solutions this week dialed back its COVID-19 risk level for the five-county district in southeast Nebraska.

The organization’s risk dial had been in the red “severe” risk level for several weeks, but was lowered this week to the orange “elevated” level.

This week Gage County also saw its fewest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since mid October.

By county in Public Health Solutions’ district, in the last week there were 111 new cases in Gage, 45 in Jefferson, 54 in Saline, 19 in Fillmore and 37 in Thayer counties for a total of 266 new cases in the five counties.

The highest weekly number of confirmed cases for Gage County was 203 during the second week of November, one week before area health officials enacted a mask mandate for Beatrice.

Running totals by county since the pandemic began stand at 1,630 cases in Gage, 500 in Jefferson, 1.652 in Saline, 391 in Fillmore and 327 in Thayer counties, for a running total of 4,500.

Public Health Solutions reported there have been 37 deaths in the district linked to COVID-19, and there are five death certificates pending. Weekly hospitalizations stand at 28.