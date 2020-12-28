COVID-19 risk dial lowers for area

Gage County has surpassed 1,700 total cases of COVID-19, according to the latest update from Public Health Solutions.

The department’s latest dashboard updates shows that for the first time, Gage County has more total cases than nearby Saline County, which has lead the five-county area in total cases since a large outbreak at Smithfield Foods in Crete this April.

By county, there have now been 1,703 cases in Gage, 1,697 in Saline, 533 in Jefferson, 404 in Fillmore and 346 in Thayer counties, for a total of 4,683.

While Gage County now leads the five-county district in total cases, last week saw the fewest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since testing became widely available.

There were 183 new cases in the five counties. Gage County alone had 203 confirmed cases during the second week of November, one week before area health officials enacted a mask mandate for Beatrice.

By county in the last week, there were 73 new cases in Gage, 45 in Saline, 33 in Jefferson, 13 in Fillmore and 19 in Thayer counties.

Public Health Solutions lowered its risk dial for the spread of COVID-19 to the lower portion of the orange, “elevated” risk level.