COVID-19 risk level falls in area

The COVID-19 risk level fell in southeast Nebraska this week after fewer than 30 new cases were reported by Public Health Solutions.
For the district, there were a total of 27 new cases reported in the last week, a decrease from the 35 cases reported last week.
By county, there were 6 new cases reported in Gage, six in Jefferson, 14 in Saline, one in Thayer and none in Fillmore counties.
Public Health Solutions as a result lowered the risk level to the lower portion of the yellow “moderate” risk level for contracting the virus.
The overall positivity rate fell this week to 15.79% from 17.07% the week before.
The hospitalization rate for the week is at zero, and there have been no deaths this week in southeast Nebraska linked to COVID-19.
COVID-19 community clinics continue to operate in the district and are open to any resident of the five-county area age 18 years or older. To register for these community clinics, please visit the Nebraska DHHS Vaccine Registration Portal at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/.
Once registered, you will receive an email with instructions on how to reserve your appointment time.
In an effort to prioritize and focus attention on vaccine distribution, Public Health Solutions announced it will now only update the district online risk dial on a weekly basis.
“The number of positive cases in our district has been on a steady decline for some time and the data available to inform risk dial criteria is no longer able to be sectioned off county by county,” a press release stated.
The risk dial will be updated each week on Fridays and can be viewed at www.phsneb.org.