COVID-19 risk level falls in area

The COVID-19 risk level fell in southeast Nebraska this week after fewer than 30 new cases were reported by Public Health Solutions.

For the district, there were a total of 27 new cases reported in the last week, a decrease from the 35 cases reported last week.

By county, there were 6 new cases reported in Gage, six in Jefferson, 14 in Saline, one in Thayer and none in Fillmore counties.

Public Health Solutions as a result lowered the risk level to the lower portion of the yellow “moderate” risk level for contracting the virus.

The overall positivity rate fell this week to 15.79% from 17.07% the week before.

The hospitalization rate for the week is at zero, and there have been no deaths this week in southeast Nebraska linked to COVID-19.

COVID-19 community clinics continue to operate in the district and are open to any resident of the five-county area age 18 years or older. To register for these community clinics, please visit the Nebraska DHHS Vaccine Registration Portal at https://vaccinate.ne.gov/.

Once registered, you will receive an email with instructions on how to reserve your appointment time.