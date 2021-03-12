COVID-19 risk level increases in southeast Nebraska

The risk level for transmitting COVID-19 in southeast Nebraska saw an increase as the number of weekly new cases reported was the highest reported since the middle of February.

Public Health Solutions released its weekly update Friday, which showed 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the five-county district. This was the first time at least 50 cases were reported in one week since Feb. 12. The previous week 35 cases were reported in the five counties, marking a new low since the pandemic peaked in the area last fall.

This week by county there were 26 new cases reported in Gage, 20 in Saline, one in Jefferson, one in Thayer and two in Fillmore counties.

The running total for Public Health Solutions’ district now stands at 5,567. By county, total case numbers are 2,071 in Gage, 1,922 in Saline, 624 in Jefferson, 473 in Thayer and 477 in Fillmore counties.

As a result of the increases, Public Health Solutions’ risk dial moved up this week, and is now higher in the yellow, “moderate” risk range.

There have been 46 deaths linked to the virus in the district, with 10 death certificates pending. The weekly hospitalization rate was reported at zero Friday.