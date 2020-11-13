COVID-19 spike continues to climb in Gage County

A spike in COVID-19 cases in southeast Nebraska continued this week, with more than 500 new cases confirmed in the area.

According to Public Health Solutions, which serves five counties in the area including Gage, There were 510 total new cases, bringing the total to 2,563.

There have been 203 new cases in Gage County in the last week, in addition to 137 in Saline, 76 in Jefferson, 54 in Fillmore and 40 in Thayer counties.

The figures bring running totals by county to 879 in Gage, 1,161 in Saline, 192 in Jefferson, 209 in Fillmore and 122 in Thayer County.

With the new cases, Public Health Solutions’ risk dial has been elevated to the red, classifying the area as at severe risk.

There have been nine total confirmed deaths, six of which were in Gage County, with four death certificates pending.

Weekly hospitalizations stand at 19.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, some Gage County offices have started requiring masks to enter. Masks and temperature checks are also being required to enter the court floor of the building, though there’s no mask mandate to enter the building itself.