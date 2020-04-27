COVID-19 testing increasing in Jefferson County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The availability of testing for COVID-19 is increasing in Jefferson County and throughout the state.

“Testing has been extremely limited until now due to lack of reagents and supplies. We have followed testing guidelines from the Nebraska Department of Health on who should be tested based on testing supplies available,” said Amber Brunow, infection preventionist at JCH&L. “Our providers continue to do their best to identify any COVID-19 positives in our county, and now will have more availability of ordering COVID-19 testing.”

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services publishes an online map which shows county-by-county testing numbers and results. It can be accessed at:

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, Jefferson County had done 21 COVID-19 tests, with no positives.

“We expect to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 tests being performed statewide, as well as in our county,” Brunow said.

When testing was more limited, guidelines recommended that those who had possible COVID-19 symptoms but were not seriously ill be advised to do self care and quarantine without being tested.