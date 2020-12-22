COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Gage County

A group of Beatrice Community Hospital workers gathered in a waiting room Tuesday afternoon, eager to be the first people to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Gage County.
BCH received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine at around noon, and shortly after began distributing vaccinations to frontline workers.
The first to receive a vaccination was Dr. Eric Thomsen, a family practice physician at Gage County Medical Clinic.
Thomsen said he was eager to do his part to help end the spread of COVID-19, and discussed the challenges of treating patients during the worldwide pandemic.
“We have to gown up to see patients, which is very tough,” he said. “You have to put on a mask, a facemask and a gown. It’s just not easy seeing patients now. I would ask people to get the vaccine, not only for their own protection, but to stop the pandemic. The key isn’t just to not get sick, but to stop the spread of the virus. If I get protected, I won’t give it to somebody else. That’s the key. If we want to get through this we’ve got to get people vaccinated.”
Courtney Thomas and Kylie Vontz, who each work as RNs treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, agreed that people should get a vaccination when they become generally available to avoid getting sick, as many of their patients have.
“I think at times it’s scary because some of the patients are doing well and then just all of a sudden start declining,” Vontz said. “You’ve got to be on your toes and recognize what you’re looking for. Hopefully we can try to get back to normal and this all works out.”
Thomas added it’s rewarding to see patients who do recover, and stressed that COVID-19 is serious and precautions should be taken.
“I wish you could follow us for a day and see what these patients go through,” she said. “Wear your mask. We’re not just saying that to say that. We don’t have an agenda. It’s so real. It’s frustrating and sad that people don’t take it seriously.”
Steven Paulmeyer, BCH internal medicine physician and chief medical officer, said the hospital received 500 initial doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. The Moderna vaccine requires a second shot 28 days after the first, and those will arrive in Beatrice when needed.
Hospital workers are first to receive the vaccine, and first responders and law enforcement will also receive vaccinations. Paulmeyer said that while side effects are minimal, vaccinations are being staggered.
“Our biggest hurdle is how to efficiently prepare for distributing it and then preparing to vaccinate our staff,” he said. “While we expect the side effects to be relatively minimal, we’re scheduling those vaccines so that if people do experience side effects we don’t see absences that prevent us from providing patient care.
“I think some of the excitement is because this is our first sign of a light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve got a long way to go yet, but it’s the first hopeful thing we’ve seen.”
Vaccines are expected to be available for the general public in the spring. When the time comes, Paulmeyer said he hopes everyone will step up and get a vaccine to hopefully stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We feel confident in the process they’ve used to develop the vaccine and we also have a good understanding that any sort of effort to get life back to normal is going to be via a vaccine like this,” he said. “I think we all wish for that and look forward to that. This is certainly one of the biggest steps we can take to move closer to that end goal.”