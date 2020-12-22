COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Gage County

“I think at times it’s scary because some of the patients are doing well and then just all of a sudden start declining,” Vontz said. “You’ve got to be on your toes and recognize what you’re looking for. Hopefully we can try to get back to normal and this all works out.”

Thomas added it’s rewarding to see patients who do recover, and stressed that COVID-19 is serious and precautions should be taken.

“I wish you could follow us for a day and see what these patients go through,” she said. “Wear your mask. We’re not just saying that to say that. We don’t have an agenda. It’s so real. It’s frustrating and sad that people don’t take it seriously.”

Steven Paulmeyer, BCH internal medicine physician and chief medical officer, said the hospital received 500 initial doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. The Moderna vaccine requires a second shot 28 days after the first, and those will arrive in Beatrice when needed.

Hospital workers are first to receive the vaccine, and first responders and law enforcement will also receive vaccinations. Paulmeyer said that while side effects are minimal, vaccinations are being staggered.