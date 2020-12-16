COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Gage County Tuesday

Officials are hopeful that a COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Gage County as early as next week.

Gage County Emergency Management director Lisa Wiegand update the County Board on the vaccine during its Wednesday meeting, and said she received word late Tuesday evening that the vaccine from Moderna could arrive in the area next week, if it gets FDA approval.

“We received notice from Public Health Solutions that there is a strong possibility, if the Moderna vaccine is approved on Friday, that it will move into our county for distribution by Tuesday or Wednesday,” she said. “We are working right now on notifying all the fire departments to really fine tune that notice down to who, where and what. We have to move very quickly.”

While Pfizer’s vaccine began going to hospitals across the state last week, Wiegand said that vaccine must be stored in extremely low temperatures, which would be an issue for Beatrice.

“If we can get the vaccine in and if it moves, it will be the Moderna product because of the fact that we’re not ready for ultra-cold storage here in Gage County with the hospital yet,” she said. “They will get their equipment by the middle of January for their ultra cold, so the Moderna is getting shipped and that’s what we’re going to be allocated.”