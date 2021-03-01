COVID-19 variant found in southeast Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Public Health Lab have confirmed the first known cases of the California variant of COVID-19, known as B.1.429, in the area.

A total of 13 cases have been confirmed in the state of Nebraska, two of which have been identified in cases within the Public Health Solutions’ District.

Public Health Solutions covers Gage, Saline, Jefferson, Thayer and Fillmore counties.

Investigations into each confirmed case are open and ongoing. While it is expected that the current vaccine maintains effectiveness against this variant, a press release stated that PHS encourages everyone to be diligent in avoiding the three C’s: crowded places, confined spaces, close contact.

Less is known about B.1.429 than other variants, the press release stated. It was first identified in California, and was discovered more recently than other variant strains of COVID-19. Similar to other variants, it has been spreading throughout the United States and is likely more contagious. Testing platforms like Test Nebraska and others will still produce a “positive” result for the B.1.429 variant (and other variants). It is expected that vaccinations will remain effective.

As of Feb. 25, the press releases stated that more than 222,000 Nebraskans have registered to receive the vaccine.

