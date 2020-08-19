You have permission to edit this article.
Crash sends Beatrice woman to hospital
A Beatrice woman was transported to a Lincoln hospital by StarCare following a crash Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Sixth Street and Industrial Row.

According to an accident report, a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Casey M. Holsing, 38, of Beatrice was westbound in Industrial Row, turning south onto Sixth Street.

A 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16 year old from Adams was northbound and collided with the GMC in the intersection.

The reported indicted witness told police Holsing had the green light.

Holsing was transported by StarCare to Bryan Health West in Lincoln due to her injuries.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to have been factors in the crash.

