Crews begin work on hospital parking lot

Residents driving in and out of Beatrice can see a mound of dirt rising near the Beatrice Community Hospital. A chain link fence wraps around the construction site, and bright-yellow excavators stand at attention.

These are signs of the beginning of a large hospital project to consolidate the primary care providers in the Gage County Medical Clinic, Beatrice Medical Center and the Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine Clinic into one location.

Crews began laying the foundation for an expanded Beatrice Community Hospital parking lot this past week.

Senior Executive for BCH Marketing Communications Diane Vicars said the work, done by Caspers/Sampson Construction Joint Venture, is the first step toward construction of a $13.3 million and 22,450 square foot addition.

“We took out part of the old parking lot, and we’re starting to lay the dirt, the foundation, for the new parking lot,” Vicars said. “…The parking lot, we’re doing first, so we haven’t started on the building yet.”

The new parking lot will add around 80 stalls to the BCH campus. Right now, crews are facing the challenge of a too-wet ground. Vicars said the process will be long, but she’s excited that plans are beginning to come together.

“We’re taking the first steps, and we’re excited to get this process started,” she said. “We’re looking forward to really being able to serve our patients in a better way… We have a lot of details to work out, but we’re already looking forward to a year from now when we can open up the new facility for our patients.”

Vicars said she isn’t certain when construction on the building will begin, but it will be soon. Hospital administrators expect the project to take around 15 months, so construction will likely finish by the summer of 2023.

