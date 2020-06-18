2 arrested after hit and run investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beatrice police arrested two men Thursday morning after investigating a hit and run at a filling station.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, officers were investigating a hit and run that occurred at the Git N’ Split parking lot.

The suspected vehicle involved was located on Arapahoe Street in Beatrice and continued to drive when the officer activated the car’s emergency lights. It stopped in a driveway on Cheyenne Drive, arrest documents state.

The driver was identified as 51-year-old Eric Lillie, who did not have a valid license. Arrest documents state Lillie showed signs of impairment and had trouble walking and standing on his own when he exited the vehicle. Documents state Lillie would not provide an adequate breath sample and was advised he would be arrested for refusing if he didn’t comply.

Lillie still did not provide an adequate sample and later also refused to give a blood sample when transported to Beatrice Community Hospital. He was placed under arrest for obstructing a peace officer, no operator’s license, refusing a breath test and driving under the influence.

Additionally, a male who was in the car during the stop, 36-year-old Quentin L. Erks, demanded that police tell him about the hit and run and was told several times he needed to leave.

Documents state Erks was irate and yelling, and at one point attempted to open the door of the stopped car to let the driver out. An officer pushed Erks back, and he approached the officer with closed fists. He was placed under arrest for obstructing a peace officer.

