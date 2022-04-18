Arrest made after robbery, high-speed pursuit

Authorities from Gage and Jefferson counties made an arrest following a high-speed pursuit after a robbery late Saturday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m. the Jefferson County 911 Center received a call from an employee at McDonald’s stating there was a robbery and a female employee was assaulted and needed medical attention. At the time of the call a Jefferson County Deputy was already near the area and observed two black males run south through the large parking lot near McDonald’s, head south across Highway 136 and then south on J Street.

A press release stated the deputy started to follow them and saw headlights from a vehicle parked on the side of the street turn on. The deputy pulled in front of the vehicle in an attempt to stop them from leaving, but the vehicle jumped the curb and took off.

The deputy pursued the vehicle and it failed to stop and left Fairbury eastbound on Highway 136.

Other deputies who responded to the scene of the crime found a female employee of McDonald’s had been assaulted and she had serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. She was transported to the Jefferson County Hospital where she was treated.

Other deputies pursued the vehicle eastbound on highway 136 to Beatrice, where speeds reached 125 mph. The press release stated the suspect drove in an extremely reckless manner and drove with the lights off at times during the pursuit.

With the assistance of the Beatrice Police Department, spike strips were deployed near Southeast Community College as the vehicle neared Beatrice.

One suspect fled on foot near the disabled vehicle. With the assistance of the Beatrice Police Department, Gage County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jefferson County Emergency Management Drone Team, a large search was conducted.

The suspect was found and taken into custody in connection with the robbery after a 90 minute search.

He as identifed as 34-year-old Marzeanis M. Coleman, of Lincoln.

During the investigation it was determined that two black males entered the back door of McDonald’s during closing while a cash drawer count was being conducted. During the robbery, a struggle between one of the suspects and the female employee occurred. The suspects fled McDonald’s after getting a small amount of cash.

There was also a pistol located in the vehicle that was later determined to be a stolen firearm.

Coleman was booked into the Jefferson County Jail for robbery, felony flight to avoid arrest, possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, obstructing police and assault.

The incident is still under investigation, and the press release stated the identity of additional suspects is being investigated at this time.

