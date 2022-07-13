Arrest made following sex offender investigation

A man was arrested in Blue Springs after authorities conducted an investigation into a sex offender who was alledgedly living at an unregistered address.

On Tuesday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Blue Springs at 310 W. Broad St.

The search warrant was for an investigation into a registered sex offender living at an address that he had not reported to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry. A press release stated that during the execution of the search warrant, Dusty Mayhew was located in the residence along with several of his personal items. Mayhew’s vehicle was also located at the residence along with another vehicle that Mayhew recently bought.

The investigation determined that Mayhew has been staying at the residence off and on since June and has regularly been at the residence for the last week.

Mayhew was arrested for violation of the Sex Offender Registry, a class 2A felony, due to Mayhew having previous convictions for previously violating the sex offender registry requirements.

Deputies also arrested Randall Cameron, 38, of Wymore after he was located in the residence and found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe.

Ronald Mayhew, 57, also of 310 W. Broad St. in Blue Springs, was issued a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.