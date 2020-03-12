2 arrested after report of gunshots at Fairbury residence

Two men were arrested Thursday after reports of a gun being fired in Fairbury.
At around 11:30 a.m., Jefferson County Communications received a report of gunshots being fired in the area of 1015 Fourth St. at a residence.
The reporting party stated that a man identified as Trace Peters had shown up at his residence and fired a pistol and then ran off towards the south, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival at the scene, deputies established a perimeter of the area and Peters was discovered hiding in a garage in the area of the residence.
He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered hidden in the garage, as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia that was found on Peters.
The firearm discovered at the scene was identified as a black pistol with a defaced serial number. Four empty shell casings were also recovered at the scene.
Upon further investigation at the scene, another suspect identified as Jason Blake was arrested for obstruction of a police officer and resisting arrest.
Peters was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm and flight to avoid arrest.
Both suspects are currently being housed at the Jefferson County Jail.
Fairbury Public Schools was notified of the incident and they went into lockout.