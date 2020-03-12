2 arrested after report of gunshots at Fairbury residence

Two men were arrested Thursday after reports of a gun being fired in Fairbury.

At around 11:30 a.m., Jefferson County Communications received a report of gunshots being fired in the area of 1015 Fourth St. at a residence.

The reporting party stated that a man identified as Trace Peters had shown up at his residence and fired a pistol and then ran off towards the south, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies established a perimeter of the area and Peters was discovered hiding in a garage in the area of the residence.

He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered hidden in the garage, as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia that was found on Peters.

The firearm discovered at the scene was identified as a black pistol with a defaced serial number. Four empty shell casings were also recovered at the scene.

Upon further investigation at the scene, another suspect identified as Jason Blake was arrested for obstruction of a police officer and resisting arrest.