At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

No operator’s license

Jesus Bernal Moreno, 61, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Kennedy L. Goetz, 19, Omaha, $25.

CMV load

Randal P. Witkowski, 69, Beatrice, $100.

CMV lights

Randal P. Witkowski, 69, Beatrice, $25.

Arraignments

Kenneth L. Hicks, 37, 3133 R St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 9.

Timothy Taylor, 53, 112 S. 10th St., Wymore. Failure to inform officer of a concealed handgun, carrying a concealed handgun with alcohol, two counts open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 28.

Kenneth D. Oakes, 47, 1717 S. Fifth St. Driving during revocation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 28.

Sentencings

Taylor E. Stethem, 27, 735 S. Sheridan St., Cortland. $100 for driving under suspension.

Christina Henthorne, 45, 605 S. 14th St. 270 days jail for attempt of a class 4 felony, $300 for possession of marijuana.

Shane C. Spivey, 30, 1327 Market St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.

Trey D. Saathoff, 25, 412 S. Short St., Diller. 90 days jail for theft by receiving stolen property.

Dismissed

Caleb M. Sabatka, 29, 500 Hill St. Negligent child abuse. Dismissed without prejudice.

Trey D. Saathoff, 25, 412 S. Short St., Diller. Tampering with evidence. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Quint R. Mick, 57, 210 S. Reed St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 18.

James D. Vonminden, 34, 1717 N. Ninth St. Second-offense carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 30.

Tiffanie J. Fentress, 35, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to July 1.

Terence L. Franzen Jr., 22, 312 Thayer St. Third-degree assault. Continued to June 28.

Dillion Z. Pitts, 24, 1200 Grant St. First offense DUI. Continued to June 30.

Zane A. Knarr, 34, 3321 N. Ninth St., Wymore. First offense DUI, no license on person. Continued to June 30.

Douglas W. May, 35, 1400 13th St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana, driving during revocation, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to June 9.

Jeremy P. Dayhuff, 45, 217 S. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates. Continued to June 30.

Terrance M. Whiting, 38, 2701 Ella St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 30.

Derek W. Hansher, 38, 9108 W. Juniper Road. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, speeding, possession of marijuana. Continued to May 26.

Jason R. Stevens, 43, 41142 S.W. 75th Road, Odell. First offense DUI, carrying a concealed weapon, open container violation. Continued to July 8.

Raymond Stewart Jr., 48 1519 Grant St. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Continued to June 3.

Bound

Michael D. Green, 53, 501 N. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 6.

Ryan C. Holtsclaw, 43, 201 W. Fouts St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. Bound to District Court July 6.

Marriage Licenses

John H. Hoffman, 85, Steinauer to Marilyn A. Wenzl, 81, Elk Creek.

Zachary R. Decker, 27, Beatrice to Savannah A. Grabowski, 24, Beatrice.

Nathan S. Bartels, 34, Beatrice to Nicole B. Busboom, 37, Beatrice.

Dylan M. Warford, 28, Wymore to Hannah E. Herman, 28, DeWitt.

John W. Fritz, 30, Blue Springs to Tasha L. Scott, 31, Blue Springs.

Sean T. Sawtelle Jr., 27, Beatrice to Kaitlyn A. Philamalee, 21, Beatrice.

Brandon R. Stege, 23, Beatrice to Emily R. Hatcher, 22, Beatrice.

Jordan L. Mallory, 36, Wymore to Amy B. Swafford, 43, Wymore.

Transfers

Scott Wisdom and Robert Hildebrandt to Omar Cervantez. Part of block 20, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $9,000-$10,000.

Pamela A. and Elo W. Wurdeman, Dawn M. and Robert L. Liberty, Daryl R. Uhlman to James P. and Tammi L. Carstens. Part of section 22, Midland township. $313,000-$314,000.

Pamela A. and Elo W. Wurdeman, Dawn M. and Robert L. Liberty, Daryl R. Uhlman, Dorothy L. Uhlman to Daryl R. Uhlman. Part of section 6, Grant township. $725,000-$726,000.

Pamela A. and Elo W. Wurdeman, Dawn M. and Robert L. Liberty, Daryl R. Uhlman to Tekolste Organics LLC. Part of section 27, Midland township. $89,000-$90,000.

Joshua D. and Rhiannon J. Hofer to Jennica Martinez. Part of section 15, Riverside township. $289,000-$290,000.

David Malchow, Deverne D. Malchow to Paul and Julie Malchow. Part of section 3, Holt township. $322,000-$323,000.

Robert B.a nd Brook N. Taylor to Kodie M. Mootz and Austin Shaw. Part of section 9, Riverside township. $231,000-$232,000.

Derek Schnell to Brooke and Kyle Mackey. Lots 11, 12 in block 14, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $249,000-$250,000.

Deborah K. and Allan K. Henrichs, Phyllis R. and Ronald J. Mick, Michael and Christine Bartholomew to Devin F. and Debra P. Dorn. Lots 18-19, Alvin Ackers addition of Blue Springs. $17,000-$18,000.

Lamel Plumbing Inc. to Linares Renovations LLC. Lot 3 in block 1, Penners addition of Beatrice. $44,000-$45,000.

Rebecca J. Criswell, Timothy Criswell to Brent W. Schlake. Part of section 2, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $424,000-$425,000.

Delfred L. Schlake to Brent W. Schlake. Part of section 26, Rockford township. $499,000-$500,000.

Barbara Brown to Anthony Gonzalez. Lot 9 in block 2, second addition of south Beatrice. $134,000-$135,000.

Donna J. Acton to Armstrong Rentals LLC. Lot 4 in block 1, Lincoln Heights addition of Beatrice. $129,000-$130,000.

Craig and Tiffany Wallman to Caleb Wallman. Lot 6 in block 6, original town of Pickrell. $144,000-$145,000.

BCC Holdings, Beatrice Concrete Co. to Ayars Family Hunting Reserve LLC.Part of section 9, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $0-$1,000.

Ricky J. Vontz to Andrew J. Devol. Lots 3-4 in block 10, second addition of south Beatrice. $1,000-$2,000.

Chance A. and Lesley M. Bergen to Sherri Bergen. Lots 11-12 in block 2, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

Harold and Carol Otto to William Gibbons and Katelyn Billups. Lot 9 in block 58, original town of Beatrice. $91,000-$92,000.

Gordon D. and Virginia L. Reimer to Jeffrey L. Tiemersma. Part of section 9, Lincoln township. $299,000-$300,000.

Mark and Barbara Engler to Robert B. Taylor. Part of lots 19-20 in block 2, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $289,000-$290,000.

Larry C and Joann K. Henke to Mark Henke. Part of section 28, Clatonia township. $39,000-$40,000.

Daniel L. and Kelly Paul to Jesse and Aimee Bauer. Part of section 3, Rockford township. $234,000-$235,000.

Nicholas G. and Samantha M. Thompson to Charles and Katherine Dutton. Lot 33 in block 2, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $274,000-$275,000.

Ruths Caddyshack Rentals LLC to Noah Nutzman. Part of lots 7-9 in block 8, Wymores addition of Wymore. $78,000-$79,000.

Jonathan C. Thompson to Katrina L. Saltzman. Lot 4 and part of lots 3 and 5 in block 2, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.

Rural Adams Company LLC to Jeff and Kristen Swanson. Lot 9 and part of lot 10 in block 1, Doctors lake of section 33, Adams township. $24,000-$25,000.

Connor and Amber Duis to Karissa McLeod. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 3, original town of Pickrell. $224,000-$225,000.

Mary E. Tekolste to Mason and Karli Morgan. Lot 17 in block 3, Davison Village addition of Beatrice. $165,000-$166,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0