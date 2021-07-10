At the Courthouse

James L Lopez, 23,402 Wyatt St., Barneston. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 1.

Jamie G. Smith, 32, 1309 Fifth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, first offense driving under the influence of drugs. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 1.

Jaime L Harvey, 37. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 1.

Sentencings

Jerome S. Beck, 39, 1982 Bear Lake. 36 months probation for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Jerome S. Beck, 39, 1982 Bear Lake. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, accessory to a felony, aiding the consummation of a felony.

William C. Whitehouse, 40, 53889 Edson Road, pacific Junction, Iowa. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Trevor L. Watson, 23, 440 N. 5th St. One year prison for third-degree domestic assault.

Trevor L. Watson, 23, 1809 Elk St. Two years prison, one year post release supervision for possession of a controlled substance.

Dismissed