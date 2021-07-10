At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Viet Q. Ho, 28, Omaha, $200; Jordan D. Jackson, 22, Butler, Mo., $75; Jacqueline J. Lueders, 39, DeWitt, $25; Gerald A. Lytle, 47, Beatrice, $25; Casey L. Anderson, 33, Endicott, $25.
Following too closely:
Makenna M. Blum, 16, Beatrice, $50.
Failure to yield:
Dorothy N. McLaughlin, 71, Dawson, $25.
Negligent driving:
Triston G. Reysen, 19, Beatrice, $40.
Overweight capacity plates:
Joseph A. Bernadt, 61, Lincoln, $100; Marvin L. Goossen, 61, Beatrice, $75.
Overweight single axle, group of axles more than 10%:
Marvin L. Goossen, 61, Beatrice, $150.
CMV wheel violation:
Marvin L. Goossen, 61, Beatrice, $25.
Arraignments
Matthew J. Hill, 39, 2009 S. Sixth St. Third-degree assault. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for July 27.
Tiffany N. Trauernicht, 31, 1500 Carlyle St. Second offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Aug. 6.
William J. Umphenour, 31, 1510 High St. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Aug. 6.
Jordan R. Kuhn, 22, 204 Abbott St. Assault. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Sept. 10.
Sentencings
Christa M. Haynes, 1122 Bell St. $100 for junked motor vehicle.
Hali M. Denton-Sykes, 17, 410 High St. $100 for leaving the scene of an accident.
Dismissed
Sakhile Mathumo-Nelson, 57, 420 S. 16th St., Wymore. Permitting unlicensed minor to drive. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Bradley A. Christ, 69, 5710 W. Highway 4. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest, improper turn, disobey stop light. Continued to Aug. 5.
Andrew J. Klaus, 21, 1412 Grant St. Driving under suspension. Continued to July 20.
Steven King, 21, 405 S. 10th St. Obstructing a police officer. Continued to July 15.
Steven King, 21, 405 S. 10th St. Terroristic threats, assault of an officer, two counts third-degree assault, aiding and abetting a class 3 misdemeanor. Continued to July 15.
Brittany J. Munoz, 30 71287 649 Ave, Berdon. Possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 12.
Timothy S. Benson II, 27, 13699 E. Highway 8, Wymore. Fourth offense refuse to submit to a test, driving under suspension, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 26.
Donn R. Powell, 57, 1260 Tangelwood Drive, Greenwood, Ind. First offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 12.
Tyler M. Waldron, 20, 718 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 13.
Felicia M. Ramirez, 33, 303 S. 14th St., Sabetha, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device. Continued to July 22.
Christopher D. O’Keefe, 28, 1414 11th St. Robbery. Continued to July 15.
District Court
Arraignments
Mike A. Woutzke, 57, 201 W. Fouts St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 16.
James L Lopez, 23,402 Wyatt St., Barneston. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 1.
Jamie G. Smith, 32, 1309 Fifth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, first offense driving under the influence of drugs. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 1.
Jaime L Harvey, 37. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 1.
Sentencings
Jerome S. Beck, 39, 1982 Bear Lake. 36 months probation for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Jerome S. Beck, 39, 1982 Bear Lake. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, accessory to a felony, aiding the consummation of a felony.
William C. Whitehouse, 40, 53889 Edson Road, pacific Junction, Iowa. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.
Trevor L. Watson, 23, 440 N. 5th St. One year prison for third-degree domestic assault.
Trevor L. Watson, 23, 1809 Elk St. Two years prison, one year post release supervision for possession of a controlled substance.
Dismissed
James L Lopez, 23,402 Wyatt St., Barneston. Willful reckless driving, driving under suspension. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Rhory M. Ivy, 38, 321 N. Graham St. First-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, tampering with a witness, possession of a controlled substance, false reporting, obstructing a police officer, driving during revocation, willful reckless driving, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 1.
Krystal M. Pearson, 39, 1503 High St. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence. Continued to July 22.
Milo C. Leslie, 25, 1205 S. 12th St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Oct. 6.
Angela M Murray, 41, 1015 N. 26th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 22.
Melisa B. Aragon, 41, 908 Ella St. Burglary. Continued to July 22.
Dusty G. Mayhew, 55, 930 Garden St. Accessory to a class 2 or 2A felony. Continued to Aug. 18.
Dusty G. Mayhew, 55, 930 Garden St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 18.
Mindy J. Pyle, 50, 212 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 21.
Marriage Licenses
Cody J. Hollman, 24, Sprague to Kaylee J. Ames, 23, Sprague.
Agustin L. Vial, 31, Beatrice to Stacy L. Martin, 39, Beatrice.
James R. Barnaba, 49, Wymore to Teresa A. Robinson, 50, Wymore.
Alexander Berg, 28, Beatrice to Alesha M. Rosberg, 28, Beatrice.
Brandon M. Reese, 23, Fairbury to Suede J. Kistner, 21, Fairbury.
Divorces
Benedicto L. Esperas, 64, and Emelita D. Esperas, 59, Beatrice. Married June 1979.
Transfers
Craig A. and Sheryl L. Gay to Ronald P. Hasley. Part of lots 7, 8, Fishbachs subdivision of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.
Kim M. Hartley to Brent A. Brown. Lots 7-10 in block 16, original town of Wymore. $44,000-$45,000.
George Bohlmeyer to Brent A. Brown. Lot 11 in block 16, original town of Wymore. $0-$1,000.
Larry L. and Corinne R. Wilkinson to Corey D. Jordan. Lot 2, Wilkinsons second addition of Beatrice. $4,000-$5,000.
Trycorp Inc, Scott and Kaylene Heinen, Glenn and Leah Heinen to KH Holdings Nebraska LLC. Lot 1 and part of lot 2, Try 77 Acres addition of city of Beatrice. $170,000-$171,000.
Elaine Schroeder to Gail T. Brown. Lot 1 in block 1, Covered Bridge Heights sixth addition of Beatrice. $189,000-$190,000.
Corey D. Rohr to Dale and Janelle Henderson. Lots 3, 4 in block 6, Glenover of Beatrice. $17,000-$18,000.
Keith A. Lafont II and Haley Lafont to Emily N. and Zachary M. Zornes. Part of lots 1-3, 10 in block 11, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $184,000-$185,000.
Dennis and Tammy Payne to Steve M. Borgman. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 9, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $15,000-$16,000.
Theo E. Hennings Jr. and Kristine A. Hennings to David P. and Angela A. Wakem. Lot 8 in block 28, Wymores addition of Wymore. $64,000-$65,000.
Homes 101 Inc. to Blue River Holdings LLC. Lots 9, 10 in block 9, second addition of South Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.
Lavern D. and Cheryl R. Engelman to Karolyn B. Howard. Lots 11, 12 in block 19, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $159,000-$160,000.
Lavern D. and Cheryl R. Engelman to Karolyn B. Howard. Lots 18, 19 in block 6, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $179,000-$180,000.
Brandon J. Tebo to Bailey Payne and Brady Chenoweth. Lots 17-18 in block 6, Sumpters addition of Adams. $144,000-$145,000.