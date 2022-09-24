At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Gina M. Moulas, 56, Omaha, $200; Teri A. Zimmerman, 33, Wymore, $25; Natasha A. Wolf, 36, Beatrice, $75; Gerard S. Vadi, 49, Sterling, $75; Monica R. Ullman, 54, Wymore, $75; Charles E. Persinger, 52, Beatrice, $25; Robert L. Knarr, 60, Wymore, $200; Daniel F. Hadland, 38, Lincoln, $75; Lucas G. Traylor, 28, Bellevue, $125; Emily E. Thornburg, 26, DeWitt, $75; Benjamin G. Wissink, 44, Beatrice, $25; Kathryn E. Milius, 74, Beatrice, $75; Kiaya K. Myers, 19, Beatrice, $75; Alesha A. Meyer, 42, Diller, $125.

No operator’s license

Luis A. Martinez Castro, 30, Beatrice, $75; Pedro P. Lopez, 31, Cape Coral, Fla., $75; Zachary C. Hawkins, 26, Beatrice, $75; Henry P. Kagy, 27, Blaine, Minn., $75; Jeffrey L. Tiemersma, 53, Jansen, $75; Jesse Henry, 41, Beatrice, $75; Michael D. Vanover, 45 Lincoln, $75.

No valid registration

Shayna L. Jaramino, 32, Beatrice, $25; Benjamin G. Wissink, 44, Beatrice, $25.

No turn signal

Ricky A. Paulson, 57, Bennet, $25.

Fictitious plates

Zachary C. Hawkins, 26, Beatrice, $50.

Failure to yield

Zachary C. Hawkins, 26, Beatrice, $100.

One way violation

Henry P. Kagy, 27, Blaine, Minn., $25.

CMV HOS log

Chester L. Wilkerson, 73, Desoto, Texa, $200.

Arraignments

James Eggert, 61, 3721 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 22.

Kyle A. Schoen, 28, 429 N. Eighth St. Driving under the influence. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 28.

Henry Solorzano-Alvarez, 27, 1215 Linden Ave., Crete. First offense DUI, no operator’s license, open container violation, driving left of center. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 7.

Rose M. Bartak, 39, 211 N. Sumner St. Two counts attempt of a class 4 felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 25.

Daniel L. Boosinger, 38, 621 Arthur St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace, obstructing a peace officer. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 7.

Chance G. Siebrandt, 26, 71065 566th Ave., Fairbury. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 11.

Aaron B. Swanson, 38, 841 W. Sumner St., Lincoln. Criminal mischief, theft, attempt of a class 4 felony. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 7.

Sentencings

Scott A. Goin, 38, 621 Arthur St. 365 days jail for third-degree domestic assault, 180 days concurrent for protection order violation.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. $100 for theft.

Steven L. Dean, 73, 12086 E. State Highway 41, Adams. $50 for CMV brake violation, $100 for violating farm registration use, $25 for no valid registration.

Noel R. Gronewald, 51, 2858 N. 2400th Ave., Golden, Ill. $50 for CMV HOS log violation, $100 for no fuel carry permit, $100 for UCR no registration.

Eliuc Conejo Ramirez, 34, 2025 N. Sixth St., Kansas City, Kan. $100 for UCR no registration, $100 for driving commercial vehicle without CDL, $50 for CMV brake violation, $25 for CMV wheel violation.

Katelin R. Sturdivant, 18, 1312 Scott St. $100 for no proof of insurance, $50 for no registration in vehicle.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 34, 515 N. 13th St. $100 for no proof of insurance, $50 for no registration.

Alex S. Donald, 32, 6052 E. Apple Road, Cortland. $100 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. $100 for theft.

Kevin D. Morris, 49, 540 E. Broad St., Blue Springs. $250 for driving during revocation.

Jeffrey W. Parker, 47, 1108 Ella St. $50 for fictitious plates, $25 for no valid registration, $75 for no proof of insurance.

Justice L. Wolbert, 24, 4012 N.W. 49th St., Lincoln. $75 for no proof of insurance.

Ronald W. Volle, 72, 326 W. Thayer St. $500, license revoked six months, 10 days jail for first offense DUI.

Jamie E. Reiber, 26, 1119 Garfield St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Kevin D. Morris, 49, 540 E. Broad St., Blue Springs. $1,000, 30 days jail, license revoked three years for third-offense DUI, $500 for refuse to submit to a test.

Dismissed

Victoria Carney, 33, 417 Seventh St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Broderick H. Cooper, 24, 605 Wayne St., Liberty. Possession of a short shotgun, improper vehicle lighting, no license on person. Continued to Oct. 11.

Christopher L. Volle, 31, 326 Thayer St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 29.

Jasmine J. Cronin, 28, 3032 N. 97th St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 27.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 27.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 27.

Alyssa M. Kearn, 24, 221 N. 11th St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a child, negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 27.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Oct. 11.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, contempt of court. Continued to Oct. 11.

Paul F. Reese, 46, 1318 N. 11th St. Driving while revoked. Continued to Oct. 31.

Edgar M. Alonzo, 32, 300 N. Linden Ave., Davenport. Driving while revoked, no valid registration, illegal U turn. Continued to Oct. 31.

Cassandra R. Lovgren, 25, 6231 S. 28th St., Lincoln. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of marijuana. Continued to Oct. 31.

Brittany E. Roberts, 32, 1429 N. 14th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 4.

Travis A. Privett, 28, 412 N. Market St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Oct. 4.

Melvin D. Lear, 45, 303 Denton St., Ong. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 4.

Tayha C. Eppens, 19, 106 S. Sumner St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Oct. 11.

Angela B. Alano, 35, 210 N. Graham St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Oct. 11.

Jesse L. Henry, 41, 337 Cheyenne Drive. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Sept. 29.

Dalton J. Johnson, 22, 9106 E. Olive Road, Blue Springs. Leaving the scene of an accident, open container violation. Continued to Oct. 21.

Jorge L. Orta, 45, Beatrice. Theft valued at over $5,000. Continued to Oct. 21.

Christopher N. Glover, 24, 107 N. Columbus Ave., Plymouth. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 11.

Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 44, 1109 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 27.

Kilynn Riekenberg, 21, 408 S. 11th St. Driving under suspension, speeding. Continued to Oct. 25.

Bryan T. Neal, 40, 428 N. Eighth St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 4.

William A. Fischer, 24, 1109 Market St. Carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Oct. 4.

Roger D. Powell, 63, 212 N. 11th St. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of explosives, possession of marijuana. Continued to Oct. 11.

Brandee N. Freauf, 47, 1413 Union Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 10.

Amber R. Deras, 40, 1236 L St., Geneva. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear. Continued to Oct. 4.

Thomas A. Phillips, 28, 720 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 29.

Jordan M. Ward, 29, 417 Lincoln Ave., Hebron. Obstructing a peace officer, second-degree trespassing, theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Sept. 29.

Jordan M. Ward, 29, 417 Lincoln Ave., Hebron. Possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 29.

Marriage Licenses

Teagan J. Gydesen, 23, Odell to Michelle L. Cary, 23, Odell.

David A. Penner, 38, Beatrice to Charollet K. Roschewski, 41, Beatrice.

Christopher Barton, 36, Beatrice to Angela D. Larimore, 40, Beatrice.

Tyler J. Keyes, 26, Beatrice to Alyssa K. Sanford, 29, Beatrice.

Titus W. McGhee, 21, Homer, Alaska to Indiana L. Rash, 24, Beatrice.

James D. Perry, 56, Beatrice to June A. Kreft, 48, Beatrice.

Travis J. Munstermann, 24, Beatrice to Jordan E. Hanshaw, 23, Beatrice.

Transfers

Larry W. and Karla J. Shelley to Jerry and Beverly Kreuzberg. Lots 4, 5, Wildhabers subdivision of Beatrice. $138,000-$139,000.

Nicholas A. and Jennifer R. Sutphin to Husker Properties LLC. Part of lot 1 in block 53, original town of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

Black Reef Trust to Brandon Crounse. Part of lots 12, 13 in block 3, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $86,000-$87,000.

Cynthia Price, Lila Papke to Paradox Properties LLC. Lots 1-3 in block 2, East Cortland. $131,000-$132,000.

Dale and Phyllis Papke to Jason and Brittany Papke. Part of section 7, Nemaha township. $12,000-$13,000.

Daniel R. Koperski to Charles and Laureen Riedesel. Lots 7, 8 in block 1, Smith Bros. Addition of Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.

Allen O. and Linda K. Grell to Blake L. and Jami L. Meints. Part of block 3, Lincoln Heights addition of Beatrice. $50,000-$60,000.

Ricardo Silva Jr. and Cynthia Rojas to Brantley and Madison Eklund. Lots 1, 2, Fairview addition of Adams. $162,000-$163,000.

Venus J. Crandall to Janalee Seibert. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 3, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $159,000-$160,000.

Dennis L. and Vicki L. Busboom to Jeffrey L. and Jennifer Busboom. Part of section 7, Filley township. $309,000-$310,000.