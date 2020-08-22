At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Lea D. Meece, 34, Wymore, $25; Stacy F. Johnson, 44, Omaha, $200; Jedrek D. Slapnicka, 19, Beatrice, $125; Quintin R. Hartig, 20, Beatrice, $75; Todd B. Carlson, 50, Westmoreland, Kan., $25; Cynthia Sanchez, 20, Cicero, Ill., $75; Justin A. Roggemann, 23, Beecher, Ill., $125; Merle R. Reynolds, 51, Gretna, $75; David L. Meyer, 58, Elkhorn, $25; Delaney N. Jamison, 20, Fremont, $75; Roland W. Hardin, 85, Blue Springs, $75; Morgan K. Nickel, 17, Beatrice, $75.
No seat belt:
Zachary M. Schmale, 19, Beatrice, $25.
No proof of ownership:
Zachary M. Schmale, 19, Beatrice, $50.
Careless driving:
Johnny T. Trauernicht, 72, Beatrice, $100.
No operator’s license:
Osiel M. Monterroso, 32, Fremont, $75.
Negligent driving:
Patricia M. Gray, 80, Beatrice, $40.
No child restraint:
Jeffrey E. Dierberger, 40, Beatrice, $25; Jeffrey E. Dierberger, 40, Beatrice, $25.
CMV brake:
Zachary M. Schmale, 19, Beatrice, $50.
CMV light:
Zachary M. Schmale, 19, Beatrice, $25.
Arraignments
Braydee Frase, 19, 517 S. 12th St., Wymore. Minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Aug. 27.
Jalisa F. May, 27, 423 N. Ninth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Sept. 10.
Trenton L. Sukovaty, 28, 172 County Road 2050, Crete. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Sept. 14.
Erik W. Spilker, 47, 405 N. 11th St., Wymore. First offense DUI, open container violation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 29.
Chase Woltemath, 18, 1503 Lakeshore Drive. Minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Sept. 17.
Cajun D. Singleton, 21, 13615 E. Plum Road, Wymore. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Continued to Sept. 22.
Sentencings
Jalan T. Fields, 22, 4833 Merideth St., Lincoln. $300 for possession of marijuana, $50 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher J. Gorman, 37, 119 N. 11th St., Tecumseh. $50 for open container violation.
Robert M. Stefonovich, 58, 1515 Bell St. $75 for disturbing the peace.
James E. Cramer, 36, 419 S. Ninth St. $500, 12 months probation, license revoked 60 days for first offense DUI, 12 months probation concurrent for no operator’s license.
Nickolas E. Weidner, 221 S. LaSalle St. $25 for improper use of firearms.
Terrance L. Franzen, 20, 617 Paddock St. $100 for criminal mischief.
Phillip C. Cherry, 27, 1001 N. First St., $50 for open container violation.
Dismissed
Daniel Fulton, 59, 410 S. Fourth St., Virginia. Theft, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, second-degree trespassing. Dismissed without prejudice.
Robert M. Stefonovich, 58, 1515 Bell St. Third offense DUI. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Ryan K. Mathews, 32, 906 Ella St. First offense driving under the influence of drugs, negligent child abuse. Continued to Sept. 29.
Austin M. Klaus, 32, 2840 Garfield St., Lincoln. Shoplifting $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Sept. 14.
Rhory M. Ivy, 38, 321 N. Graham St. First-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, driving during revocation, willful reckless driving, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 21.
Devin J. Duntz, 43, 140 S. Walnut St., Clatonia. Distribution of a controlled substance, two counts negligent child abuse, procuring alcohol to a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 4.
Tevor W. Eggert, 36, 1506 Bell St. Distribution of a controlled substance near a school. Continued to Aug. 24.
Elizabeth P. Sayers, 18, 116 S. Ninth St., Wymore. Shoplifting. Continued to Sept. 29.
Tanner Neemann, 18, 6523 Salt Valley View, Lincoln. Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, first offense DUI, willful reckless driving. Continued to Sept. 22.
Samuel Blankenship, 25, 409 Adams St. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 8.
Joshua T. Beck, 36, 521 N. 11th St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Sept. 22.
Alexander L. Rader, 25, 115 N. 28th St. First offense DUI, criminal mischief $500-$1,500. Continued to Sept. 22.
Farog M. Farog, 20 5006 W. Lourley, Lincoln. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Sept. 22.
Jesse L. Henry, 39, 522 W. Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 8.
Riley J. Wegner, 18, 46411 S. 66th Road, Wymore. Minor in possession. Continued to Sept. 15.
Holly Mick, 30, 2904 Angie Dr., Bellevue. Second offense DUI, two counts transporting child while intoxicated, open container violation, no passenger restraint. Continued to Sept. 29.
Alexis K. Hutchison, 21, 1215 Elk St., Beatrice. Theft $0-$500. Continued to Sept. 1.
Esteroya M. Estrada, 36, 417 N. Third St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 22.
Heidi L. Kopf, 40, 2200 Ella St. Theft $500-$1,500. Continued to Aug. 27.
Emma J. Rix, 24, 1601 N. 13th St. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 10.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. No proof of insurance, failure to display proper number of plates. Continued to Aug. 28.
Bound
Kevin L. Castellanos, 25 32715 Highway 77, Blue Springs. Fourth offense DUI. Bound to District Court Sept. 17.
Dennis L. Pella, 50, 1901 S. Second St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Sept. 17.
Marriage Licenses
Austin M. Carel, 19, Fort Campbell, Ky. to Kaylee G. Johnson, 20, Beatrice.
Transfers
George E. and Sherri D. Clark to G&R Investments LLC. Lot 9 in block 54, original town of Beatrice. $37,000-$38,000.
Mary C. Clark, Theresa A. Hyberger to ALC Investments LLC. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 3, Bradley Place of Beatrice. 82,000-$83,000.
Jered R. and Amanda L. Schaefer to Cierra Beranek. Lot 9 in block 4, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $110,000-$111,000.
Diane and Jay Albert to Luz M. Diaz. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 4, Grable and Beachleys addition of Beatrice. $84,00-$85,000.
Milan S. and Marjorie F. Coleman to Cody L. Buhr and Travis L. Buhr. Lots 10-12 in block 8, Sumpters addition of Adams. $89,000-$90,000.
Harold L. and Carole L. Otto to Muddy Acres Properties LLC. Lot 5 in block 80, original town of Beatrice, lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 9, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.
Lavern D. Engelman and Kimberly R. Fugett to RTB Rentals LLC. Lots 9, 10 in block 5, Brumbacks First addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.
Thomas L. and Michele L. Vanover to Barry A. and Correne S. Adams. Lots 1, 2 in block 29, West Park addition of Beatrice. $32,000-$33,000.
Anthony and Katherine Ward to James R. Kerl. Part of lots 8, 9 in block 59, original town of Beatrice. $35,000-$36,000.
Matthew J. Morrissey to Jason Alexander. Lot 9 in block 3, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $309,000-$310,000.
Vaquero Adams Partners LP to PPY JJ LLC and T&L LLC. Part of section 27, Adams township. $1,229,000-$1,230,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.