At the Courthouse

Alex M. Ruhnke to Marvin L. and Pamela L. Kemper. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 3, Bradley Place of Beatrice. $145,000-$146,000.

JOCOMO LLC to Chase Dissmeyer. Lot 9 in block 6, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $194,000-$195,000.

John and Carol Gonzales to Mindy Pyle. Part of lots 7-9 in block 2, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $44,000-$45,000.

Jeffory E. and Keri D. Hill to Martha Wilkinson. Lot 4 in block 1, Clear View Addition of Beatrice. $94,000-$95,000.

Larry L. Wolken to Robert and Diane Wessandt. Lot 3 in block 84, original town of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.

Michael Ringen and Tara Ringen to Philip L. and Dottie A. Browning. Lot 4 and part of lot 5 in block 2, Westons addition of Beatrice. $197,000-$198,000.

Thomas Ossowski, Carol Ossowski, Wayne Ossowski to Robert Dufek and Jaden Dufek. Part of section 2, Blakely township. $349,000-$350,000.

BJS Enterprises LLC to Wayne A. Lineweber. Part of blocks 1, 2 Kyle and Wrights second subdivision of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0