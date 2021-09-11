At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Lance M. Orf, 31, Fairbury, $75; Larry Jones, 43, Lincoln, $25; Jonathan R. Robeson, 41, Beatrice, $75.
No operator’s license:
Lance M. Orf, 31, Fairbury, $75; Larry Jones, 43, Lincoln, $75.
Arraignments
Corey Torske, 40, 1312 Market St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 8.
Zachary R. White, 20, 1717 Jackson St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 8.
Hunter D. McPheron, 27, 1500 Monroe St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 8.
Kelly J. Schaffer, 58, 911 Main St., Adams. First offense driving under the influence of drugs. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 7.
Robyn L. Fort, 43, Cortland. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 2.
Tyler W. Eggert, 37, 1921 N. 19th St. Third-degree assault, two counts protection order violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 5.
Juan G. Hernandez Jr., 20, 800 Grant St. Third-degree assault. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Nov. 15.
Sentencings
Kurt E. Lineweber, 37, 208 W. Saline St., DeWitt. $100 for driving under suspension.
Gerald A. Meyer, 64, Odell. 55 days jail for attempted possession of a controlled substance.
David S. Fentress, 30, 1505 E St., Fairbury. $25 for no valid registration, $50 for no proof of insurance, $50 for fictitious plates, $25 for vehicle lights violation.
Angie R. Shera, 46, 61642 Highway 4. $100 for no proof of insurance.
Jon C. Coniglio, 59, 105 E. D St., Wymore. $250 for disturbing the peace.
Dismissed
Gerald A. Meyer, 64, Odell. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Chad D. Spanjer, 28, 701 H St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 8.
Wesley J. White, 23, 541 W. Court St. Use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 21.
Jerry J Barnes, 49, 916 Lindale St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 19.
Isaiah S. Weers, 20, 71036 578th Ave., Diller. Reckless driving, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to Oct. 19.
Shaun Coburn, 36, 900 Meriwether St. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 23.
Matthew B. Lueke, 37, 1506 Bell St. Carrying concealed weapon. Continued to Oct. 18.
Nicholas S. Fentress, 26, 1202 C St., Fiarbury. Possession of a controlled substance, third-degree domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 23.
Travis B. Skinner, 38, Gorham, Kan. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 23.
Whitney D. Cooper, 34, 1920 Garfield St. Tampering with witness. Continued to Sept. 23.
Debra Schultz, 55, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Attempt of a class 4 felony, six counts unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana. Continued to Oct. 8.
Bound
Christopher A. Wieskamp, 42515 N. Ninth St. Fourth offense DUI, driving while revoked. Bound to District Court Oct. 20.
Rosa A. Munoz-Estrada, 48, 2020 G St., Lincoln. Intent to distribute a counterfeit controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Oct. 21.
Dana L. Culp, 25, 5042 Sargent Road. Three counts possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Nov. 4.
Marriage Licenses
Zachariah L. Charters, 26, Plymouth to Danielle D. Block, 29, Plymouth.
Roger J. Aden, 58, Beatrice to Leaanne R. Fischer, 57, Beatrice.
Divorces
Barbara M. Bissegger, 35, Beatrice from Chad R. Bissegger, 35, Beatrice. Married October 1985.
Ashley J. tate, 29, Beatrice from Joshua K. Tate, 27, Chester, S.C. Married July 2017.
Amy L. McKillip, 40, Beatrice from Levi A. McKillup, 40, Beatrice. Married August 2007.
Alison D. Leonard, 45, Beatrice from Eric P. Leonard, 45, Beatrice. Married September 1999.
Transfers
Jeffrey W. Davis and Patricia L. Knobel to Beatrice Rentals LLC. Part of lots 1, 12 in block 53, original town of Beatrice. $92,000-$93,000.
Chad Buhr Construction LLC to Michele Gruhn. Lot 3, Whitetail Ridge subdivision of section 9, Riverside township. $44,000-$45,000.
Kristina M. and Casey Paben to Haleigh M. Newman. Lot 11 and part of lot 12 in block 6, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $107,000-$108,000.
Alex M. Ruhnke to Marvin L. and Pamela L. Kemper. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 3, Bradley Place of Beatrice. $145,000-$146,000.
JOCOMO LLC to Chase Dissmeyer. Lot 9 in block 6, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $194,000-$195,000.
John and Carol Gonzales to Mindy Pyle. Part of lots 7-9 in block 2, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $44,000-$45,000.
Jeffory E. and Keri D. Hill to Martha Wilkinson. Lot 4 in block 1, Clear View Addition of Beatrice. $94,000-$95,000.
Larry L. Wolken to Robert and Diane Wessandt. Lot 3 in block 84, original town of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.
Michael Ringen and Tara Ringen to Philip L. and Dottie A. Browning. Lot 4 and part of lot 5 in block 2, Westons addition of Beatrice. $197,000-$198,000.
Thomas Ossowski, Carol Ossowski, Wayne Ossowski to Robert Dufek and Jaden Dufek. Part of section 2, Blakely township. $349,000-$350,000.
BJS Enterprises LLC to Wayne A. Lineweber. Part of blocks 1, 2 Kyle and Wrights second subdivision of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.