At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Seth J. Stevison, 31, Lincoln, $75; Jason T. Dendinger, 39, Beatrice, $75; Kelsey M. Benson, 33, Beatrice, $25; Paul L. Zach, 63, Firth, $25; Blake E. Trusty, 18, Beatrice, $75; Jody S. Bures-Helton, 50, Wichita, $25; Sandy S. Bartow-Bobus, 33, Barneston, $75.

Stop sign violation:

Patrisha A. Wendland, 35, Diller, $75; David L. Garland, 64, Beatrice, $75.

No license:

Paul L. Zach, 63, Firth, $25.

Failure to yield:

Monica R. Ullman, 53, Wymore, $75.

Traffic signal violation:

Joseph B. Hinchliff, 40, Beatrice, $75.

Improper lane change:

Mary Lanning, 67, Wymore, $25.

Exceed load capacity on bridge:

Marcus Westraadt, 38, Adams, $100.

CMV tire:

Jared R. Carr, 35, Lincoln, $50; Larry A. Bruns, 64, Beatrice, $50.

CMV wheel:

Larry A. Bruns, 64, Beatrice, $25.

CMV lights:

Jared R. Carr, 35, Lincoln, $25.

CMV marking:

Jonathan M. Reed, 51, Beatrice, $50.

CMV brake:

Jonathan M. Reed, 51, Beatrice, $50.

CMV load securement:

Larry A. Bruns, 64, Beatrice, $100.

Arraignments

Jamie D. Fortney, 38, 418 N. 13th St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 4.

George Manes, 87, 121 Regency Circle. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 18.

Cory L. Krause, 38, 105 N. Fourth St. Second-offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Jan. 18.

Sentencings

Taylor N. Hicks, 19, 612 Paddock St. $200 for speeding, $25 for no valid registration.

Lee M. Heiss, 47, Waterford, Ohio. $25 for permit rules violation.

Nicholas S. Fentress, 26, 1201 S. Eighth St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Levi Fralin, 41, 1312 High St. $50 for no registration in vehicle, $50 for no license on person, $25 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no proof of ownership.

Dismissed

Taylor N. Hicks, 19, 612 Paddock St. Exhibition of acceleration. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Sean M. Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 4.

Shanika M. Jobman, 36, 3118 T St., Lincoln. Shoplifting $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Dec. 28.

Richard L. Kess, 51, 918 Herbert St. Two counts protection order violation, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief. Continued to Dec. 28.

Alesha D. Dicoio, 39, 105 ½ N. Fifth St. Two counts fraud to obtain assistance valued at over $1,500. Continued to Jan. 6.

Rhory M. Ivy, 39, 813 N. 13th St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Jan. 20.

Mercedes M. Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Second offense DUI, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Dec. 28.

Mercedes M. Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Dec. 28.

Dennis J. Tietjen, 41, 1614 Carlyle St. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a test, resisting arrest, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving on shoulder. Continued to Jan. 24.

Terra L. Schultz, 23, 1011 Fifth St., Fairbury. Theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Jan. 13.

Davian M. Snyder, 26, 925 K St., Fairbury. Theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Dec. 27.

Ashley S. Nielsen, 43, 311 Main St., Litchfield. No proof of insurance. Continued to Jan. 4.

Amy K. Meyer, 46, 1004 N. 13th St. Dog at large. Continued to Jan. 4.

Damien M. Buhr, 19, 1108 Ella St. Minor in possession, leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Jan. 25.

Quentin L. Erks, 37, 316 Cheyenne Drive. Second offense resisting arrest, disturbing the peace. Continued to Jan. 11.

Christa M. Haynes, 49, 1122 Bell St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 11.

Daniel Jenkins, 30, 1422 Hoyt St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 18.

Isabelle O. Jimmenez, 22, 423 Thayer St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 25.

Michael A. Wilcox, 42, 101 S. 10th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to Jan. 25.

Trey Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. Minor in possession, careless driving, first offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 13.

Trey Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. First offense DUI, driving during revocation, obstructing a peace officer, minor in possession. Continued to Jan. 13.

Trey Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. First-degree assault, robbery. Continued to Jan. 13.

Travis A. Privett, 28, 411 N. Sixth St. Third offense DUI, driving during revocation, unlawful display of plates, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 25.

William A. Fischer, 23, 1109 Market St. Criminal mischief. Continued to Dec. 28.

Justis D. Barnhouse, 27, 406 S. 10th St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Jan. 11.

Marriage Licenses

Jackie D. Doss, 61, Beatrice to Samaria A. Taylor-Anderson, 31, Beatrice.

Chad A. Buhr, 35, Adams to Elizabeth M. Borgman, 34, Adams.

Nathan D. Dorn, 38, Firth to Tonia R. Tauke, 44, Firth.

Transfers

Duane W. and Debra R Smith to Beatrice GMC Real Estate LLC. Lot 4 in block 35, original town of Beatrice. $278,000-$279,000.

Kimberly Siems to Skyler S. Sorensen. Lot 3 in block 4, Davison Village second addition of Beatrice. $104,000-$105,000

Chad and Laci Kleveland to Johnathan W. and Rebecca L. Ott. Lot 1 and part of lot 2 in block 8, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $169,000-$170,000.

Jeremy L. and Evgeniya Carman to Stephanie D. Carman. Lots 4, 5 in block 2, Citizens Domain of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.

Jeffrey D. Booton to Jeffrey D. Booton and Rebecca Ziebarth. Lot 10 in block 11, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $65,000-$66,000.

Paul D. and Connie S. Nyland to Arend and Megan J. Nyland. Part of section 11, Adams township. $271,000-$272,000.

Douglas and Cindy Lottman to Robyn Rohlfing. Lot 6 in block 86, original town of Beatrice. $145,000-$146,000.

Nelvadine Lienemann, Marilee Spitsnogle, Trauernicht family to Gary A. and Brenda J. Gronewold. Part of section 30, Hanover township. $445,000-$446,000.

Tiffany D. Barrett to Jonathan and Stephanie Rosenthal. Lot 4 in block 7, second addition of south Beatrice. $66,000-$67,000.

Timothy D. Neumann, Johnna Neumann to Patrick S. Barker. Lots 1-3 in block 2, original town of Filley. $19,000-$20,000.

Steve and Polly Carlson to Chad Buhr. Lot 6 in block 1, Paddock Lane replat of Beatrice. $184,000-$185,000.

